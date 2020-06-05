22.3 C
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Walden, James “Jim”

James “Jim” Walden

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 86. Jim, of Elmira, was the beloved husband of Jean (Ormerod) Walden for 63 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Brad and Chris Walden of Waterloo, Suzie Walden (Kevin Percy) of Almonte, and Shelley and Dan Riepert of St. Clements. Loving grandfather of Danika (Blake) Voisin, Curtis, Katie (Tyler); Nicholas (Briana), Michelle, Jason (Samantha); Matthew and Tyler Riepert; and great-grandfather of Zachary Voisin who was born on Jim’s birthday. Dear brother of Bill (Yvonne), Murray (Eleanor), and Floyd, all of Lindsay. Loving brother-in-law of Irene Dundas and Trudy Michailoff. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Howard and Vivian (Webster) Walden, son Scott (2005), sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Bob Stewart, and brothers-in-law Bill Ormerod, Bob Ormerod, Jack Dundas, and Carl Michailoff.
Jim was a well-respected, life-time leader of the sales department at Moore Business Forms. Jim felt he never went to work a day of his life, due to the people he worked with and his love for sales. Jim was an avid skier who loved travelling and spending his winters in Florida. His quick wit and desire to make people laugh was his signature characteristic. We remain grateful and comforted knowing how much Dad positively affected the lives of others
Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID, there will be a private family service in Elmira Union Cemetery. At an appropriate time, a celebration of Jim’s life will take place for all to share their stories and fond memories.
Jim wanted us to especially share his appreciation for the loving and caring staff at The Village at University Gates LTC residence in Waterloo. Their continuing compassionate care for his wife Jean over the last five years meant the world to him. In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo-Wellington or St Mary’s General Hospital Foundation, Kitchener.
www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

