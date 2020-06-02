16.9 C
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Uridil, Marie Zdenka

1941 – 2020
Peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Loving wife of Bohumil ( Bob ) Uridil of Conestogo. Dear mother of Wendy Rose ( Mark ) of Conestogo and Robert Jr. Uridil ( Samantha ) of Winterbourne. Loving Grandmother of Melanie ( Kevin ), Mark ( Laura ), Bo, Jacob and Paighton. Great Grandmother of Cadence, Chase and Adalynn. Sadly missed by her sister Mila Belohradsky ( Tony ) and her niece and nephew Denise ( John ) Thring and Martin Belohradsky. There will be a private family visitation and funeral for Marie. Interment to take place in Conestogo, Ontario. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot). In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700

OBITUARY NOTICES

Martin, Hannah

Passed away peacefully at her residence in Carthage on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of...
Get the full story ...
Weber, Kaysen Gabriel

April 28, 2020 – May 30, 2020Passed away peacefully after a strong and courageous fight at McMaster...
Get the full story ...
Stella Marie Girardi (nee Meechan/Kerr)

December 30, 1948 - May 15, 2020 We have...
Get the full story ...
STRAUS, Larry Jacob

Larry Jacob Straus 1942 - 2020Passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020, at...
Get the full story ...
Martin, Daniel H.

Passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home RR 1, Wallenstein, in his 85th year....
Get the full story ...
Kraemer, Angelica Faith

Passed away peacefully on the day she was born, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mount Sinai Hospital,...
Get the full story ...
Scarrow, Grace

Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care...
Get the full story ...
Bowman, Lucinda

Passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence, RR 1, Linwood, at the age of...
Get the full story ...

IN MEMORIAM

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Get the full story ...
Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
