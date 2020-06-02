Uridil, Marie Zdenka

1941 – 2020
Peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Loving wife of Bohumil ( Bob ) Uridil of Conestogo. Dear mother of Wendy Rose ( Mark ) of Conestogo and Robert Jr. Uridil ( Samantha ) of Winterbourne. Loving Grandmother of Melanie ( Kevin ), Mark ( Laura ), Bo, Jacob and Paighton. Great Grandmother of Cadence, Chase and Adalynn. Sadly missed by her sister Mila Belohradsky ( Tony ) and her niece and nephew Denise ( John ) Thring and Martin Belohradsky. There will be a private family visitation and funeral for Marie. Interment to take place in Conestogo, Ontario. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot). In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700
