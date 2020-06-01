16.4 C
Weber, Kaysen Gabriel

April 28, 2020 – May 30, 2020
Passed away peacefully after a strong and courageous fight at McMaster Medical Centre, Hamilton, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Kaysen Gabriel was the beloved son of Leon and Lindsay (Hutter) Weber of Elmira. Baby brother of Sam, Jessie, and MacKenzie. Loved grandson of Aden and Elsie Weber, Pat and Nancy Bester, Rick and Jenny Hutter, and great-grandson of Pat and Rose Bester. Lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private family visitation and graveside service were held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to McMaster Children’s Hospital would be appreciated by the family
Plenty of opportunities for charitable work

With more and more people finding themselves on hard times because of the virus pandemic, there are those in the community who are taking it upon themselves to step up and find...
Cancellation of YouthForce program will make job market tougher still

People across the country are struggling to find and maintain work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now local youth, who...
Return to shopping beyond the essentials

Add ‘bargain hunting’ to the list of shopping options in the restarting economy, as thrift stores have gradually been opening their doors.
Critical Mass’ first single in seven years

Mental health concerns abound in the climate of anxiety and isolation prompted by the novel coronavirus, a reality not lost on musician...
