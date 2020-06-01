STRAUS, Larry Jacob

Larry Jacob Straus

1942 – 2020

Passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020, at the age of 77.

Dear father of Laurie Wittie, Brian (Alison) Straus, and Michael Straus. Grandfather of Rachel, Brayden, Caden and Chloe. Former husband of Donna (nee Leader) Straus. Will be fondly remembered by his siblings Delford Straus, Marlene Lindsay (Harvey McNaught), Bernard Straus, Marcella Dorscht, Dorothy Wettlaufer (Karl), Veronica Voison (Don), Clare Straus, Elaine Mullan (Kevin).

Predeceased by his parents Felix and Beatrice (nee Knoblauch) Straus.

Larry was employed for many years and retired from Seagram Company Ltd., Waterloo. In his own words, Larry was grateful for the things he was taught during his life. He enjoyed reading, in particular the bible and scripture.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Clement RC Cemetery, St. Clements at a future date. We pray that Larry is at eternal peace and finds everlasting life in the house of the Lord.

Condolences for the family and donations to Diabetes Canada may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.