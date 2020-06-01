Bowman, Lucinda

Passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence, RR 1, Linwood, at the age of 86 years. Lucinda was the wife of the late Ivan Bowman (2019). Mother of Simeon and Lovina Bowman of RR 1, Linwood, Saloma Bowman of RR 1, Linwood, Annie and Alvin Bowman of RR 1, St. Clements, Aden and Mary Ann Bowman of RR 1, St. Clements, Norman and Lena Bowman of RR 1, Linwood, Susie and Jacob Bauman of RR 1, Millbank, Ina and Norman Bauman of RR 1, Wallenstein, and Ivan and Lydia Bowman of RR 1, St. Clements. Remembered by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Daniel (Sarah) Martin, Josiah (Angeline) Martin, Simon (Nancy) Martin, and Adeline (Noah) Martin. Predeceased by her parents Elam and Susie (Bauman) Martin, three sisters and a brother. Drive-by visitation was held at the family home on Monday, June 1, 2020. Private family interment and service took place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Martin Mennonite Cemetery.

