Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Bowman, Lucinda

Passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence, RR 1, Linwood, at the age of 86 years. Lucinda was the wife of the late Ivan Bowman (2019). Mother of Simeon and Lovina Bowman of RR 1, Linwood, Saloma Bowman of RR 1, Linwood, Annie and Alvin Bowman of RR 1, St. Clements, Aden and Mary Ann Bowman of RR 1, St. Clements, Norman and Lena Bowman of RR 1, Linwood, Susie and Jacob Bauman of RR 1, Millbank, Ina and Norman Bauman of RR 1, Wallenstein, and Ivan and Lydia Bowman of RR 1, St. Clements. Remembered by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Daniel (Sarah) Martin, Josiah (Angeline) Martin, Simon (Nancy) Martin, and Adeline (Noah) Martin. Predeceased by her parents Elam and Susie (Bauman) Martin, three sisters and a brother. Drive-by visitation was held at the family home on Monday, June 1, 2020. Private family interment and service took place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Martin Mennonite Cemetery.
www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

OBITUARY NOTICES

Martin, Hannah

Martin, Hannah

Passed away peacefully at her residence in Carthage on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of...
Get the full story ...
Stella Marie Girardi (nee Meechan/Kerr)

Stella Marie Girardi (nee Meechan/Kerr)

December 30, 1948 - May 15, 2020 We have...
Get the full story ...
Martin, Daniel H.

Martin, Daniel H.

Passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home RR 1, Wallenstein, in his 85th year....
Get the full story ...
IWAGASE, Eiko

IWAGASE, Eiko

Passed away at Chartwell Elmira Long Term Care on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the age of...
Get the full story ...
Scarrow, Grace

Scarrow, Grace

Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care...
Get the full story ...
Townsend, John Herbert

Townsend, John Herbert

John Herbert Townsend Passed away suddenly at his home in Elmira on Wednesday,...
Get the full story ...
Bauman, Kimberly Ann (Brubacher)

Bauman, Kimberly Ann (Brubacher)

Peacefully passed away at her home in Elmira on Monday, May 11,...
Get the full story ...
Martin, Lewis

Martin, Lewis

December 22, 2001 – May 1, 2020 Passed away suddenly as the result of...
Get the full story ...

IN MEMORIAM

Ursla Hahn

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
Bryan John Benjamin "B.J." Maher

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Get the full story ...
Erma Albrecht

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
Israel "Isey" Weber

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
Grace Kurtz

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
