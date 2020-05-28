26.3 C
Elmira
Friday, May 29, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Business Ventures
Connecting Our Communities

Return to shopping beyond the essentials

Local thrift shops have started reopening their doors and collecting donations again

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
76
0

Add ‘bargain hunting’ to the list of shopping options in the restarting economy, as thrift stores have gradually been opening their doors.

As with most businesses, the stores closed up in mid-March, especially after the sector wasn’t deemed an essential service.

Within the last two weeks, however, local thrift stores slowly began opening their operations again, starting off by accepting donations of clothing and other items from the public. More recently, the stores have resumed a semi-normal shopping experience, allowing customers back inside to purchase their wares.

Sheryl Bruggeling, communications and events senior planner with Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), stresses the importance of thrift shops to the organization and the community.

“The thrift shop is an important part of the community in a couple of different ways,” said Bruggeling. “It’s important for the fact that it supports MCC. Right now, we’re all feeling vulnerable, [but] the most vulnerable among us need our support even more. But also, that it’s a part of the community and provides an inexpensive and alternative for good quality used goods.”

In Elmira, the Woolwich Community Services (WCS) thrift store on Memorial Avenue and the MCC-run ‘Thrift and Gift’ on Church Street are on the list of recently reopened stores, starting up again May 19 and May 26 respectively. Representatives of both stores are happy they can reopen, but stress that things will be a little different for those who choose to shop.

“We’ve limited the number of shoppers to seven in the stores and we’re asking people to be one person per aisle… or store section,” said Kelly Christie, executive director of WCS. “We do have the plexiglass shields up at the counter for the staff and customer safety.”

Christie says other changes include customers disinfecting their hands upon entering the store, bringing their own bags, and maintaining a strict cleaning routine after each customer is finished with their purchase. During this time, Christie asks people coming to the stores to be patient as they have not called back volunteers saying they are working with a “very, very skeletal staff.”

The MCC store will be adhering to similar rules which will include closing washrooms and fitting rooms to customers during this time. Strict social distancing measures will also be in place and customers are asked to not touch items unless they plan on purchasing them.

Bruggeling says up to 25 customers will be welcome inside to shop at any time, but there will be a greeter at the door counting the number of people in store and they will reserve the right to ask customers to wait if necessary.

She says there will be a time on Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. specifically for vulnerable people to come in and shop. There will be an hour break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. where cleaning of the store will take place and regular shopping hours will resume until 5 p.m.

When the stores closed, both organizations lost a good amount of revenue which would have been generated had they remained in operation. Bruggeling says in total the Elmira Thrift and Gift brought in $15,000 in an average week, and about $320,000 in total would come in from all stores each month. During the time stores were closed, MCC thrift shops did provide online sales, which included curbside pickup and delivery as a means of generating revenue, however, the amount they made was nowhere near the normal range.

“It was very interesting and a great initiative, it did bring in some funds, but it was quite a bit lower than what we would normally get. I think last week we brought in just under 10 grand… it’s awesome but it’s still not 320 (thousand dollars),” said Bruggeling.

Donations are being accepted at both WCS Thrift Store and the MCC Thrift and Gift. Christie asks people who are donating to be patient if they are dropping off items and ring the bell so an employee can come out and pickup the items. Items will be accepted 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. MCC donations will be collected Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WCS Thrift will be open Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Thrift and Gift will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with two hours in the morning reserved for vulnerable people.

Previous articleCancellation of YouthForce program will make job market tougher still
Next articleAnother change to a media landscape already in peril

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ON THE MENU

On The MenuChef Duff - 0

A quick change in the weather brings BBQ season

A quick change in the weather brings BBQ season. One time while vacationing in Florida, I met a local who was born and raised there and they couldn’t believe...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

Looking to do some research about the communities we serve? Browse through the years in our online archives.

Find a Back Issue
Living Here

Pet adoptions on the rise during lockdown

Sean Heeger - 0
Everyone’s life has been altered during the coronavirus pandemic as we adjust to the current version of the new normal, a situation...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Finding some time to be creative with wood

Sean Heeger - 0
Derrick Stryker has always had a passion for working with his hands and learning to do things on his own, but it...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Wellesley Idol competition to stay virtual after ABC Fest cancelled

Sean Heeger - 0
The cancellation last week of the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival didn’t mean just the postponement of the long-running event, it...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Building more than birdhouses

Damon MacLean - 0
Unquestionably, COVID-19 has been great for one thing: The virus has successfully increased the call to “love thy neighbour.”
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Elmira long-term care facility see residents coping well with COVID-19 restrictions

Damon MacLean - 0
By this point, it is a fair assumption that every group in society has been experiencing some form of loneliness and isolation....
Get the full story ...
Covid-19 Resources

Some support for those working through the crisis

Sean Heeger - 0
While some of the country has been forced to stay at home as businesses closed due to the coronavirus, many people are...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Getting crafty about family time

Sean Heeger - 0
It was five years ago that Elycia Martin decided to add a little more arts and crafts to her life, opening The...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Cooking up a new direction in life

Damon MacLean - 0
After 20 years in IT, Ken Armstrong decided he needed a change in his life. Along with moving back to Elmira three...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Covid19

Woolwich launches support fund

Damon MacLean - 0
Woolwich residents looking to help their neighbours through the COVID-19 crisis now have a very local outlet. The Woolwich Residents Support Fund...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Cancer battles aren’t fought alone

Lori Anne Little - 0
Community support for a local paramedic dealing with a cancer diagnosis surpassed its goal in a few short weeks. A...
Get the full story ...
Local News

The spirit of giving in full force

Steve Kannon - 0
That Christmas is the season of giving was on ample display this week at Lions Hall in Elmira, where volunteers were busy sorting,...
Get the full story ...
View From Here

The View From Here: December 12, 2019

Scott Arnold - 0
Getting started on the Christmas break is made easier by avoiding any reference to the decidedly unseemly antics going on to the...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

As spread of COVID-19 slows, health officials continue to urge caution

A little pizzazz for the village

GRCA, townships move to reopen outdoor rec facilities