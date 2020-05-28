26.6 C
Elmira
Friday, May 29, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Racing to resume at Grand River Raceway

Stands will be empty while races are live-stream only for now

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
71
0

And they’re off … even if nobody’s there to see ‘em.

When harness racing resumes next week at Grand River Raceway, the grandstand will be empty, the action viewable only via a live-stream broadcast.

“Starting June 5, we will be going forward with our regular race schedule, [unfortunately] we have to leave our spectators at home,” said Katie Giddy, the Elora venue’s director of hospitality, sales and marketing.

It’s an arrangement that will apply to races for the foreseeable future, and one that has been used by other sports organizations looking to resume action. Some have even used cardboard cutouts and mannequins in place of the fans who’d normally fill the stands.

In resuming races, Grand River Raceway is working with advice from the government and race body to ensure protocols and standards are being kept and maintained throughout the season. Along with empty seats, the new guidelines set out a limited number of people in the barn, a limited number of horses on the track at a time, an empty casino room, and the continued closure of food and beverage stands.

Riders will be required to physically distance and sanitize to ensure their safety.

As far as the specifics, they will be built and put in place over the next week,” said Giddy.

In reintroducing races, Grand River can draw on the experience of venues such as Woodbine and Mohawk, which have already seen racing resume for broadcast.

The track in Elora will be back in action for qualifying races on June 3 ahead of official events two days later. The live broadcasting will begin with the qualifiers, and there will be more options for viewers to watch from home, said Giddy.

“If you want to watch, you can do that through our Facebook page, YouTube channel and on the website, there is both standard definition and high definition.” The organization is also looking into investing in new technology so that “watching from home is almost as exciting as being here,” she added.

Gambling remains on the table, through HPI bet. Anyone of the legal age can register online.

Grand River Raceway has yet to get a handle on how many people may tune in for the racing, though unlike the venue itself, the Internet has no maximum capacity. It’s also difficult to gauge the reactions of fans, riders and people that are only looking for something else to watch other than their Netflix, Giddy said.

“For those that are very diligent hardcore race fans, I think they will be very excited just to see horses racing again.”

Along with changes to its racing program, the raceway’s adaptation to the coronavirus situation is being reflected in its grants and support for community groups. Currently, the agricultural society board is looking at ways be helpful in the community and to thank frontline workers. The Healthy Hungry Heroes program, for instance, grew out of the decision to purchase some $25,000 worth of gift cards from local restaurants and provide them to frontline workers. The value of the project evolved into approximately $35,000 through personal donations as well.

“There was a lot of fantastic pass it forward; paramedics chose to say ‘thank you’ but pass it forward to the food bank,” said Giddy.

While racing is strictly a view-from-home option just now, the organization is looking forward to an eventual return to something more like normal.

“We are sorry that it is at-home for now, but when the time is right, the doors will be open again.”

When those doors open, the establishment may look a little different, as the raceway is undergoing construction initially delayed due to COVID-19 measures and protocols. With an investment of $6 million, the operation is changing its event space, expanding it to be able to host 300 people in its first room as well as a secondary room for 100 people, and a corporate board room. A new lounge area is also being created, the new location for broadcast races around the world. Initially, the project was supposed to be completed in July; however, it has been pushed back to late-summer or fall, depending on provincial orders related to the coronavirus response.

Previous articleFourteen-year-old dies after tractor rolls over in on-farm accident
Next articleSmall abattoirs see increase in demand due to food security concerns

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Plenty of opportunities for charitable work

With more and more people finding themselves on hard times because of the virus pandemic, there are those in the community who are taking it upon themselves to step up and find...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Music

The evolution of Joshua Sade James’ musical style

Damon MacLean - 0
He used to describe his musical style as the love child of Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake. Now, Joshua Sade...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Cancellation of YouthForce program will make job market tougher still

Sean Heeger - 0
People across the country are struggling to find and maintain work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now local youth, who...
Get the full story ...
Music

Critical Mass’ first single in seven years

Damon MacLean - 0
Mental health concerns abound in the climate of anxiety and isolation prompted by the novel coronavirus, a reality not lost on musician...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Business Ventures

Cancellation of YouthForce program will make job market tougher still

Sean Heeger - 0
People across the country are struggling to find and maintain work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now local youth, who...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Hong Kong: a story of what went wrong

Gwynne Dyer - 0
“We are the meat on the chopping board,” said Martin Lee, founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party. “They have set a precedent...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

COVID-19 cases trending down in region

Damon MacLean - 0
The spread of COVID-19 has slowed in Waterloo Region, with the daily number of new cases at the lowest levels since the...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Looking for love in the time of COVID-19

Sean Heeger - 0
Everyone wants to have that Hallmark movie ending and find the person with whom they are meant to spend the rest of...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

As spread of COVID-19 slows, health officials continue to urge caution

A little pizzazz for the village

GRCA, townships move to reopen outdoor rec facilities