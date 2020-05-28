Police ask residents to refrain from gathering in larger groups

Over the past two weekends, Waterloo Regional Police have received several reports of people gathering contrary to emergency orders that prohibit meetings by groups of more than five people. It’s a list that includes three incidents in Woolwich reported in this week’s police update.

In a statement this week, police reminded the public of the importance of practicing physical distancing, urging residents to refrain from small gatherings and, while out, to keep a distance of six feet between themselves and others around them.

Police, Public Health inspectors, and regional and municipal bylaw officers continue to work in partnership to ensure everyone complies with the legislation imposed by the current emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, noted public information officer Cst. Ashley Dietrich.

“The current order restricts gatherings of more than five people. Education and voluntary compliance is our collective goal and initial approach. However, fines of $750 may be issued to individuals who fail to comply with emergency order.

“We recognize that connecting with friends and loved ones is important during this time, so we are encouraging the use of virtual chats to communicate.”

MAY 20

3:25 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Queen’s Bush and Nafziger roads in Wellesley for a collision involving a motorcycle and cyclist. A young child was riding their bike when they crossed in front of the motorcycle, which had the right of way. Both occupants sustained minor injuries as a result of the low-speed collision. No charges were laid.

3:44 PM | Police responded to the area of Oriole Parkway East and Arthur Street South in Elmira for collision between a car and bicycle. The vehicle was travelling on Oriole Parkway, making a righthand turn on to Arthur Street when it was struck by a cyclist. The cyclist was charged with ‘fail to yield to traffic on thru highway.’

7:34 PM | A complainant residing on St. Ann Avenue in St. Agatha reported their rear licence plate stolen sometime between May 19 at 8:45 p.m. and May 20 at 5:30 p.m. There are no suspects.

7:47 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Moser Young Road and Highway 86 in Wellesley Township for a weapons-related call. The complainant advised that a male exited his motor vehicle and shot at something in the field. Police responded, but did not locate the vehicle or the occupant.

MAY 21

7:36 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Snyders Road East in Baden for a report of a small deck fire. The fire was extinguished without the assistance of police or the fire department. The fire caused minimal damage, estimated at $300, and was not deemed suspicious. The property manager was made aware of the incident.

MAY 22

9:12 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Duke Street in Elmira for a report of 10 to 15 people gathering at a residence. Upon arrival, police located approximately 10 people in the backyard. Individuals were reminded of the current emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act that limits gatherings to no more than five people. Individuals left without incident. No fines were issued.

MAY 23

11:15 AM | Police received a report of a lost phone, which was accidently left on top of the complainant’s vehicle while parked in a parking lot on Farmers Market Road in St. Jacobs. After making the report, the complainant located the phone in the parking lot.

7:30 PM | Wellington County OPP, along with Centre Wellington Fire Rescue and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, responded to a report of an injured woman at a residence in Fergus. A 53-year-old woman was with a small group of people that were gathered around a backyard fire pit when her clothing caught fire. Witnesses extinguished the fire and provided first aid. The woman was later transported by air ambulance to a trauma centre. Police continue to investigate.

8:17 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a large group of youths near a quarry watering hole at Woolwich Street in Breslau. A concerned complainant reported that the youths were consuming alcohol and setting off fireworks. Upon arrival, police located several youths. All present were reminded of the current emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act that limits gatherings to no more than five people, and were requested to leave. One youth was charged with a liquor-related offence: ‘person under 19 consuming liquor.’

8:32 PM | Police responded to the area of Snow Goose Crescent in Elmira for a report of a small gathering. Upon arrival, police located a group of people in the backyard enjoying a bonfire. The homeowner and guests were reminded of the emergency order prohibiting gatherings of more than five people, and reminded of the importance of practicing physical distancing. All guests left without incident. No fines were issued.

MAY 24

9:04 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft that occurred overnight from a residence on Musselman Crescent in Conestogo. Unknown suspects stole an urn off the homeowner’s front porch. The investigation is ongoing, with officers to review video in an effort to identify the suspects involved.

10:13 AM | Police received a report of a break-and-enter on Gerber Road in Wellesley. The homeowner believes the incident occurred sometime within the last week and a half. Unknown suspects forced entry to the shed and stole a Stihl chainsaw and leaf blower valued at $400.