Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Martin, Hannah

Passed away peacefully at her residence in Carthage on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 103. Hannah (Gingrich) Martin was the wife of the late Orval Martin (2005). Mother of Elsie and Willis Martin of Floradale, Oscar and Dorothy Martin of Elmira, Mary and Mervin Bauman of Carthage, Alice and Clayton Metzger of Elmira. Grandmother of 21 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, and 56 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Mary Clemmer of Elmira. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Veronica (Bauman) Gingrich, son-in-law Vernon Clemmer, and grandson Marvin Martin. Public drive-by viewing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House. Private family interment will follow. A funeral service (by phone) will take place at 2 p.m. from Goshen Mennonite Meeting House.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

OBITUARY NOTICES

IN MEMORIAM

