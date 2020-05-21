19.7 C
Elmira
Friday, May 22, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Neighbours see bigger as better when it comes to free “library”

Neighbours supersize the little library box idea during lockdown

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
112
0

At the corner of High and Charles streets in Elmira, three neighbours have come together to launch the new ‘Northeast Branch Elmira Library,’ a traditional bring-one-leave-one style lending library, featuring a growing selection of books, puzzles and holiday/birthday cards. What sets this new branch apart from a typical community library box is its size.

“It’s an idea I’ve had for a long time. I didn’t know how to get around to it,” said Dan Holt, who brought up the idea to neighbours Darren Martin and Larry Wiens.

“I had talked to both of them, and I hadn’t heard anything, and then all of a sudden, Darren said he had one (book hut), then Larry said he had one,” said Holt.

“I think this is the biggest one in Elmira, the guy that made it got started and kept on going.”

Holt estimates that the waterproofed library has room for an estimated 100 books. “We decided that puzzles would be a good thing to exchange – people get tired of the same puzzle. It’s got children’s books and adult books and everything in between.”

With the closure of all branches of the Region of Waterloo Library, many readers have quickly run out of their own material due to the overwhelming amount of free time on their hands. The new hut is a perfect opportunity to share some of their favourites with others and to discover new ones, he said.

For Holt, he has donated many of the books from his own personal library. Favourite writers of his include Dean Koontz and James Patterson, among others.

“My wife and I read stories to each other.” When one partner is busy the other will read aloud to them explains Holt, noting it’s a way to share the reading experience.

The box is open to donations of all kinds, including a sanitizing hand wipe container to reside permanently in the hut. The group of neighbours request that books are wiped before being placed in the hut to ensure that no germs spread – an extra safety measure put in place during times of COVID-19.

“An ongoing circulation of literature and puzzles … it gives people something to do while they are stuck at home,” said Holt.

 Although the larger one is now open for public use on Holt’s property, the other box will not go to waste. Holt and the team are looking for a community that would be interested in the other library box. Those interested  can contact Dan Holt by email at:
danholtphd@gmail.com.

Previous articleProvince announces cancellation of the rest of the school year
Next articleCOVID-19 cases trending down in region

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Wellesley Idol competition to stay virtual after ABC Fest cancelled

The cancellation last week of the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival didn’t mean just the postponement of the long-running event, it also means there’s currently no stage for the fall finals...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

Restaurant donating money from every meal to mask-making efforts

Sean Heeger - 0
Takeout and delivery are currently the main ways people are continuing to get their favourite meals and support local restaurants during the...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley’s COVID-related losses top $81,000; council extends its late-payment relief program

Sean Heeger - 0
Lost revenues and the waiving of fees in response to the COVID-19 crisis has cost Wellesley Township more than $81,000, and the...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Elmira Golf Club reopens over weekend as province lifts some restrictions

Sean Heeger - 0
It seems like most of the world has been sitting indoors forever, waiting for the chance to see some semblance of normalcy...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Extensive consultation ahead of reconstruction of Elmira’s Industrial Drive

Steve Kannon - 0
Given the disruption, extensive public consultation is expected as Woolwich Township gears up to reconstruct Industrial Drive in Elmira two years from...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Retirement prompts sale of St. Clements farm

Damon MacLean - 0
Nauman’s Farm near St. Clements has been synonymous with pumpkins for two decades. Now, while the Nauman family retires from the business,...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Covid19

COVID-19 cases trending down in region

Damon MacLean - 0
The spread of COVID-19 has slowed in Waterloo Region, with the daily number of new cases at the lowest levels since the...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police warn of health care-related scams

Observer Admin - 0
As the COVID-19 public health crisis continues, members of the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch, Health Fraud Investigation Unit (HFIU) say increasing health care-related...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

Frontline food workers to Ontario: We’re here for you

Owen Roberts - 0
We’re pretty attached to our neighbourhood butcher. He’s always been renowned for quality, let alone service and friendliness. And...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Wellesley Idol competition to stay virtual after ABC Fest cancelled

Sean Heeger - 0
The cancellation last week of the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival didn’t mean just the postponement of the long-running event, it...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

COVID-19 cases trending down in region

Province announces cancellation of the rest of the school year

Region coronavirus cases top 1,000, fatalities reach 112