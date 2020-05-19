Scarrow, Grace

Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Paul Boerner (1978) and Ivan Scarrow (2002). Dear mother of Sharon, Randy, Susan, Rick (Deb), and Rob (Kim). “Second” mom to Bill (Darlene) Scarrow and David Scarrow. Lovingly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sister-in-law Nellie Martin, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Norman R. and Altana (Weber) Martin, sister Verda Martin (2006), brother Willis Martin (2010), “second” daughter Sharon (2013), daughter-in-law Donna (2009), and sister-in-law Ruth Fetterly. Grace enjoyed music, teaching and listening, camping and cards at Chesley Lake, oil painting, ceramics, cross-stitching, reading, long walks and travelling. The jobs she enjoyed the most were at Raytheon, ARC Industries and driving taxi. At Grace’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. A private family interment will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Elmira District Community Living would be appreciated. Grace’s family wishes to thank the staff at Barnswallow Place for their exceptional and compassionate care.

