Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Martin, Daniel H.

Passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home RR 1, Wallenstein, in his 85th year. Husband of the late Ada (Bowman) Martin (2018). Father of Lucinda Martin, Clayton (Martha), George (Nancy), all of Wallenstein, Amzie (Sarah) of Listowel, Ivan (Mary) of Drayton, Velina (Edwin) Sauder of Waterloo, Minerva (Sidney) Brubacher of St. Jacobs, Urias of Kitchener, and Clarence (Ruth) of Listowel. Also survived by 39 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Brother of Elam H. Martin and brother-in-law of Elam M.J. Martin, Esther Martin, and Lauretta Martin. Predeceased by his parents Christian and Anna (Horst) Martin, stepmother Catherine Martin, brothers Noah (Lydia), Henry, Reuben, and Clayton, sisters Sarah (Urias) Martin, Emma (Abram) Weber, Lydia Martin, and Saloma (Amos) Brubacher, and granddaughter Alice Martin. A private family viewing was held. Burial and family service took place on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Linwood Mennonite Cemetery.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

OBITUARY NOTICES

Townsend, John Herbert

John Herbert Townsend Passed away suddenly at his home in Elmira on Wednesday,...
IWAGASE, Eiko

Passed away at Chartwell Elmira Long Term Care on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the age of...
Bauman, Kimberly Ann (Brubacher)

Peacefully passed away at her home in Elmira on Monday, May 11,...
Kraemer, Vincent Leo

Passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age...
Fulton, Violet June

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of a very dear...
Frey, Martha (Brubacher)

1935 - 2020 Passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Listowel Memorial...
Martin, Owen M.

Passed away at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of...
ERTEL, Reta

Reta Ertel Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Friday, May 1,...
IN MEMORIAM

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
