Townsend, John Herbert

John Herbert Townsend

Passed away suddenly at his home in Elmira on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of 53 years to Maryellen (Smith) Townsend. Loving father of Rod (Cindy) and Todd (Marcie). Devoted grandfather of Matthew, Jessica, Tyler and Sydney. Dear brother of Phyllis (and the late Stewart) Hymers, Norma (and the late Jack) Fischer, Alan (Millie) Townsend, Murray Townsend and Doug (Anne) Townsend.

Herb will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, the entire Townsend Classic crew, his Henderson family and his dog Laci. Herb was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Viola Townsend, Maryellen’s parents, Harold and Margaret Smith and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bev and Marjorie Smith.

Herb worked in the transportation and maintenance industry and loved spending his winters with Maryellen at their home in Florida. He was a devoted St. Louis Blues fan, a lifetime member of Woolwich Minor Hockey, a member of The Royal Canadian Legion, the Elmira Trinity United Church and the Elmira Curling Club.

At Herb’s request, cremation has taken place and his final resting place will be in the columbarium at the Fairview Cemetery in Listowel. Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of remembrance may be made to the Elmira Trinity United Church or The Royal Canadian Legion Elmira Branch 469 Poppy Fund.

