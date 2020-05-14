14.6 C
Elmira
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Elmira Stove Works provides “Ambassador” donations to hospitals in Windsor and Detroit

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
6
0

Call it support for cross-border nursing. In what’s been dubbed the Goodwill Ambassador program, Elmira Stove Works has made a donation to hospitals across the Detroit River.

The donation from the Elmira-based company is part of a multi-pronged initiative, said Tony Dowling, vice-president of sales and marketing.

“The first part is donating a fridge and equivalent value in cash to a hospital in Windsor Ontario and Detroit, Michigan. The fridge is for one of the nurses’ lunchrooms, and the cash is to buy PPE (personal protective equipment).”

The hospitals in question are the Detroit Medical Center Harper University Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor.

Dowling says the inspiration for the charitable act came from “hearing stories of the health-care workers and first responders and the exposure they have to this virus.”

The company decided it would like to do its part to help combat the virus, choosing a specific aspect as the goal. After further research, Dowling says he “started reading the stories about the border nurses from Canada that are going into the States to work.”

The two hospitals were selected since they are on either side of the Ambassador Bridge. An estimated 1,600 nurses are travelling from Windsor to Detroit each day, using the bridge or the Detroit-Windsor tunnel.

Elmira Stove Works sources many of its materials from American suppliers, and sells the majority of its products into the U.S. market

“Here’s a border that almost doesn’t exist – it’s so transparent, except for today since it’s been shut down to non-essential travel,” said Dowling of the usual flow of goods between Windsor and Detroit.

The State of Michigan is one of the COVID-19 epicentres in the United States. As of midweek, there were more than 48,000 cases and 4,700 deaths, with about 40 per cent in Wayne County, which encompasses Detroit. With a population of less than a third of Canada’s – just 1.8 million in Wayne County – the state has seen almost as many deaths as this country, where the numbers stood at some 70,000 cases and 5,000 deaths.

Dowling said the goal is to have the fridges assembled and out of the factory for Friday, aiming for them to be in the hospitals next week.

In addition to their charitable actions, Elmira Stove Works is also offering appliance discounts to both first responders and health-care workers across the continent. The company specializes in vintage style appliances, including mid-century modern and retro units such as ranges, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers and the like.

Previous articlePolice arrest two for Elmira graffiti spree last fall
Next articleWellesley Idol returns via video to accommodate social distancing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Covid-19 ResourcesSean Heeger - 0

Some support for those working through the crisis

While some of the country has been forced to stay at home as businesses closed due to the coronavirus, many people are still waking up every day and heading into work to...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Local News

Wellesley recognizes V-E Day, while the Stronger Together fundraiser kicks off this week

Sean Heeger - 0
This week marks 75 years since the end of the end of the Second World War, with Wellesley Township marking the significance...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Giving businesses a hand during troubling times

Sean Heeger - 0
Businesses large and small are struggling to get by during the COVID-19 lockdown. Government mandates on social distancing, along with the likes...
Get the full story ...
Music

Guelph indie-pop artist sees international success

Damon MacLean - 0
With influences ranging from Coldplay to Marina and Lana Del Ray, Guelph teen indie-pop musician Mikalyn Hays has her mindset on a...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Elmira Bowl closes its doors for good

Damon MacLean - 0
Already closed due to the pandemic and its owners looking for new opportunies, a longstanding business has wound down.
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich extends deferral of late fees for property taxes, water bills

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich residents struggling to pay property taxes and water bills will avoid penalties on late payments through June, as township council this...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Conestoga Meat Packers institutes new coronavirus measures

Steve Kannon - 0
In operation as of Monday after a week’s hiatus, the Conestoga Meat Packers plant in Breslau is working its way back to...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Townsend, John Herbert

Public disregards closure of park, road

Region plans to step up COVID enforcement over weekend