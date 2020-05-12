Fulton, Violet June

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of a very dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Peacefully at Grand River Hospital on May 3, 2020, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband George (2001). Survived by her daughters, Elaine (Glen) Neaves, Marilyn (Steve) Hartleib, son Keith (Lori) and daughter June. Proud grandmother of Jayce, Amber, Penny, Jessica, Jamie, Jody, and great-granddaughter, her precious Olivia. Fondly remembered by her sister Verta Miller. Predeceased by her brother Cecil Musselman. Included among those touched by her passing are her many friends, both young and old. A family interment has taken place. A memorial remembering her life will be held at a later date. A special thank you is extended to her care-giver friends during her stay at home and to those at the Village of Winston Park LTC.

Dreisinger Funeral Home