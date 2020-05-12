3.5 C
Elmira
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Fulton, Violet June

7
0

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of a very dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Peacefully at Grand River Hospital on May 3, 2020, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband George (2001). Survived by her daughters, Elaine (Glen) Neaves, Marilyn (Steve) Hartleib, son Keith (Lori) and daughter June. Proud grandmother of Jayce, Amber, Penny, Jessica, Jamie, Jody, and great-granddaughter, her precious Olivia. Fondly remembered by her sister Verta Miller. Predeceased by her brother Cecil Musselman. Included among those touched by her passing are her many friends, both young and old. A family interment has taken place. A memorial remembering her life will be held at a later date. A special thank you is extended to her care-giver friends during her stay at home and to those at the Village of Winston Park LTC.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Frey, Martha (Brubacher)

1935 - 2020 Passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Listowel Memorial...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Martin, Lewis

December 22, 2001 – May 1, 2020 Passed away suddenly as the result of...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Reist, Sarah Edith

Sarah Edith Reist Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Barnswallow...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Standring, Megan Elizabeth

Megan Elizabeth Standring With deepest sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Martin, Owen M.

Passed away at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

ERTEL, Reta

Reta Ertel Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Friday, May 1,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Shantz, William Bruce “Bill”

William Bruce "Bill" Shantz Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Reibling, Dolores Yvonne Margaret

Passed away peacefully with grand-daughter Kimberly by her side, on Monday, April...
Get the full story ...

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
