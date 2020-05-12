3.5 C
Elmira
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Bauman, Kimberly Ann (Brubacher)

Peacefully passed away at her home in Elmira on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 55. Beloved wife of Darrell Bauman for 34 years. Loving mother of Jenna Bauman and Matthew Bauman, both of Elmira. Dear daughter of Manny and Mary Ellen (Jutzi) Brubacher of Elmira. Loved sister of Randy and Michele Brubacher of Kitchener. Daughter-in-law of Velina Bauman of Elmira and the late Clayton Bauman. Sister-in-law of Dorothy Bauman (Dennis Goudy) of Point Clark and Maynard Bauman of Kitchener. Caring aunt of Kaitlyn and Cory Noble of Burlington and Kyle Bauman (Rebecca Weinhart) of Kitchener. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. During her four year battle with cancer, her dear friend Cheryl Fisher of Elmira was always there to support her by taking her for cancer treatments. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

OBITUARY NOTICES

Frey, Martha (Brubacher)

Martin, Lewis

Reist, Sarah Edith

Standring, Megan Elizabeth

Martin, Owen M.

ERTEL, Reta

Shantz, William Bruce “Bill”

Reibling, Dolores Yvonne Margaret

IN MEMORIAM

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

Erma Albrecht

Ursla Hahn

Grace Kurtz

Israel “Isey” Weber

