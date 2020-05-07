Wellesley recognizes V-E Day, while the Stronger Together fundraiser kicks off this week

This week marks 75 years since the end of the end of the Second World War, with Wellesley Township marking the significance of the day.

It was on May 5, 1945 that Canadian Armed Forces accepted the surrender of German forces in the Netherlands, with German servicemen across Europe finally surrendered on May 7. May 8, 1945 was marked as Victory in Europe (V-E) Day, and Canadians are being asked to take the time to remember the sacrifice made by our forces.

“We’ve done a couple of things different this year that we thought might sort of tie in with what we were doing,” said Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak. “Last Remembrance Day or leading up to Remembrance Day we had in Linwood – where they have the cenotaph – working with the Elmira Legion the banners put up … the intent was to remember them (veterans). We had the banners sitting there and they wouldn’t have come out again until before Remembrance Day, but because of the 75th anniversary of the V-E day … our council agreed to bring them out this year.”

He says because COVID-19 has caused celebrations which would have been held in Europe to be cancelled, this was their way of ensuring people remember.

Banners honouring local war veterans are on display in Linwood.

And while COVID-19 is on the minds of most people these days, the Wellesley community is coming together to support each other through this difficult time.

Through the Facebook page ‘Wellesley Township Stronger Together’ residents are being encouraged to make a donation which will be put towards the Wellesley Resident Support Fund to aid individuals and families through COVID-19.

Nowak says residents reached out to him to put together a sign which would be given to residents who donate $10 or more.

“That’s what’s nice about this initiative … these are sort of grassroots, these were the people from the community who stepped up and said we wanted to do something.”

Information can be found on the ‘Wellesley Township Stronger Together’ Facebook page.

Donations can be made through the township website.