Our Communities In Pictures
May 7th, 2020 Photo Gallery
Community gardens to open in the region after province loosens rules
Heading into planting season, Ontarians can now make use of community garden spaces, as the provincial government loosened coronavirus-related measures, amending the...
Wellesley business owner offers virtual paint parties for the social distancing artist
It may not be business as usual, but one local entrepreneur has put a spin on a favourite night-out activity, simultaneously making...
Birdhouses for charity
The time spent inside during the COVID-19 pandemic has given people the chance to take up many new hobbies. For one local...
Terry Fox runs may go virtual
Runs in memory of Terry Fox have become staples of communities across the country and, indeed, the globe. This month marks the...
