Standring, Megan Elizabeth

Megan Elizabeth Standring

With deepest sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Megan Elizabeth Standring (nee Marritt) of Keene, Ontario (formerly Glen Allan, Ontario) in her 66th year from cancer. Beloved wife, friend and partner in life of Ian Standring; adored mother of Christian and Kathleen Standring. She is survived by her sisters, Ann Wallace and family of Ayr, Ontario, and Patricia Skelton and family of London, Ontario, and her younger brother Scott Marritt and family of Nanaimo, B.C. Predeceased by her parents, Ted and Louise Marritt of London, Ontario, sister Robin Kowal of Penticton B.C. and older brother Mike Marritt of Kelowna, B.C.  Megan is also survived by members of her extended family, in-laws and many beloved nieces and nephews. 

Megan began her career life as a Police Officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), notably hired as one of the first five uniformed female officer’s with the  Service, and later becoming an instructor in policing. Megan will miss quiet days spent fishing on the lake with her husband and children, her much-loved dogs, and playing the clarinet with the New Horizons band of Peterborough.  Megan will be greatly missed by a loving circle of many friends, family and others who appreciated her quick wit and personal determination. We will forever remember her by the sparkle in her eye.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private graveside service and interment will be held at Glen Allan Cemetery on Friday, May 15, 2020.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Tourette’s Syndrome Foundation of Canada are greatly appreciated (cards available at the funeral home).

Visit www.henrywalser.com for Megan’s memorial.

