Reist, Sarah Edith

Sarah Edith Reist

Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, at the age of 78. Wife of the late Elam Reist (2016). Mother of Robert “Reg” Reist and the late Richard Reist (1997). Edith is remembered by her brother Paul (Jane) Grosz, sister Diane (Wayne) Daub, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents John and Leah (Bauman) Grosz. A private family service was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Barnswallow Place Resident Council or Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.

