Passed away at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 76. Husband of the late Edna (Martin) Martin. A private family interment took place.
Martin, Owen M.
OBITUARY NOTICES
Reibling, Dolores Yvonne Margaret
Passed away peacefully with grand-daughter Kimberly by her side, on Monday, April...
Martin, Lewis
December 22, 2001 – May 1, 2020 Passed away suddenly as the result of...
ERTEL, Reta
Reta Ertel Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Friday, May 1,...
Reist, Sarah Edith
Sarah Edith Reist Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Barnswallow...
Shantz, William Bruce “Bill”
William Bruce "Bill" Shantz Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at...
Naylor, Mary Etta (Jackson) (nee Turner)
Mary Etta Naylor 1923-2020Mary Etta Naylor passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020...
Anderson, Jeanette Anna (nee Brohman)
Jeanette Anna Anderson Peacefully passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home, Cambridge, on...
IN MEMORIAM
Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher
December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Erma Albrecht
In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Ursla Hahn
In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Grace Kurtz
In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Israel “Isey” Weber
June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
