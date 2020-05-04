1.5 C
Martin, Lewis

22
0

December 22, 2001 – May 1, 2020

Passed away suddenly as the result of a roadside accident on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 18. Lewis was the youngest son of Maynard and Erma (Brubacher) Martin of RR 1, Elora. Brother of Lawrence and Marie Martin of RR 1, Elora, Lowell and Karen Martin of RR 1, Elora, Lucille and Murray Martin of RR 2, Elmira, Lorraine and Wayne Martin of RR 2, Drayton, Carol and Marvin Martin of RR 4, Elmira, Eric Martin and Linda Martin both at home. Grandson of Melinda Martin of RR 1, Elmira and Lucinda Brubacher of RR 2, Elmira. Uncle of seven nieces and two nephews. Remembered by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers Ervin S. Martin and Lester Brubacher. Private family visitation has taken place. Private family interment and service was held at Creek Bank Mennonite Meeting House.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

