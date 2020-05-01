9.4 C
Elmira
Friday, May 1, 2020
Regional Police respond to mvc on Northfield Dr.

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
A woman was transported to Grand River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision Friday afternoon (May 1) on Northfield Drive near Line 86, east of Elmira. Waterloo Regional Police report the driver was travelling northbound on Northfield Drive when she lost control of her Chevrolet Cobalt, left the roadway and flipped over in a farmer’s field. The investigation is ongoing.

