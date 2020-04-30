9.4 C
Elmira
Friday, May 1, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

There will be dancing in the street

Family finds a unique way to celebrate daughter’s sweet 16 birthday in pandemic

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
477
0

Staying indoors may be getting harder to bear lately, but one local family has found a way to get the community outside, and celebrate their daughter’s birthday with family, friends and people they haven’t been able to see since social distancing started.

The Brodrecht family in Elmira will be hosting what they call the ‘Drive-by Dance Party’ on May 4 and they’re asking the community to come by and join in on the fun, as they aim to celebrate their daughter Leanna’s sweet 16.

Nicole Brodrecht says they came up with the idea for her daughter’s party after seeing similar things on social media. The Brodrechts wanted to find a safe way to “let out steam” and visit with friends and family while continuing to maintain social distancing. The dance party was then born and plans were underway to create a birthday where the town could celebrate together.

“We love music and we love dancing and since we’re straight on the main street I thought it would be fun to invite people to come along and enjoy the party with us,” said Brodrecht. “We’ll decorate the front up for the sweet-16 birthday and we’ll have music playing from our house … we’ll be having fun on this side. What we’re asking is if people are willing, to drive by, pick their favourite song, roll down the windows and dance like nobody’s watching.”

She invites people to play music from any era and genre, but reminds everyone that it is a family event and the lyrics must be appropriate. She says those attending should feel free to dress up, decorate the car and have fun with it, or come by in their “Netflix attire.”

Brodrecht says they did not have plans for a big celebration before COVID-19 brought about social distancing. Their original plans still included a dance party, but it would have been a smaller affair held at a venue where the “girls can have a blast with their friends.”

She says Leanna is upset that she couldn’t celebrate with her friends, but she’s extremely excited to have the party in this format. Currently they’re expecting about 20 cars and she says that number is growing. There may also be surprise visits happening throughout the event and Brodrecht says that’s being worked out in the background.

“We’re just having fun with this and allowing it to sort of build organically and hopefully people will enjoy,” said Brodrecht.

Despite things being put on hold, Brodrecht says it’s a small price to pay for staying healthy and this party is as much about thanking the front-line workers as it is a birthday party.

“It really is the least that we can do as a healthy family and as a community, and I hope that this drive by party is a way to safely be able to let out a little bit of fun and also honour what we’re being asked to do at the same time.”

The party will run from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 97 Arthur St. S., Elmira.

Get more information by visiting the Facebook page Elmira Drive by Dance Party.

Previous articleSome delays, but Elmira blood-donor clinic helps bolster supply
Next articleLocal cat adoption organization in need of support

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Local News

Local soccer season to be delayed; potentially shortened

Sean Heeger - 0
There will be plenty of local soccer players and fans disappointed that games won’t be starting when they should, as the coronavirus...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Restaurants see a boost in sales thanks to take-out

Sean Heeger - 0
With restaurant dining rooms closed, takeout is currently the lifeblood for eateries looking to weather the COVID-19 created storm and come out...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Farmers struggle to bring in migrant workers

Damon MacLean - 0
Much of the country has been shut down due to COVID-19, with borders closed and international flights all but nonexistent. That combination...
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Jeff Poolton still finding an outlet for his music

Sean Heeger - 0
From a young age, Jeff Poolton has had a love for music. From singing alongside his family at the piano, to taking...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Pair of Elmira players OHL-bound

Damon MacLean - 0
Fifteen-year-old Elmira residents and Waterloo Wolves teammates Liam Eveleigh and Lucas Carson were both drafted to the OHL during the Ontario Priority...
Get the full story ...
Comment & Opinion

A message from Wellesley Township Mayor Joe Nowak

Observer Admin - 0
As your Mayor, I would like to thank all residents and businesses and our neighbours and friends throughout the Township of Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Covid19

Some flattening of COVID-19 cases, but health officials urge caution

Damon MacLean - 0
Precautions such as stay-at-home directives have significantly reduced community transmission of the novel coronavirus as the country enters the seventh week of...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Tick season brings with it concerns about Lyme disease

Damon MacLean - 0
With COVID-19 dominating the headlines, other health-related issues have taken a backseat. Currently, it is tick season, which poses health risks for...
Get the full story ...
Lefcourtland

Lefcourtland: April 30th, 2020

Jack Lefcourt - 0
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Crisis situation an ideal time to make changes to support public

Steve Kannon - 0
Having dropped the ball by allowing the guilty not only to avoid justice but to profit from the financial downturn they created...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Regional Police respond to mvc on Northfield Dr.

Region supplies local numbers of COVID-19 cases, but warns figures are...

April’s drive by Birthdays