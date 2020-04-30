Signs of the time in Breslau

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak and the implementation of social distancing measures, people in communities across the province have been finding unique ways to show support for frontline workers. From a parade of cars rolling down a Toronto street, to musicians performing in the parking lots of apartment homes, there are many taking the time to creatively show their thanks during this time.

Breslau resident Elizabeth Siddorn is one local who has decided to help spread positivity through her community during this time. She has started an initiative in town asking others to post signs at the local public school. This was meant as a way to show solidarity with everyone going through these difficult times and give support to the workers keeping us safe.

Having seen an online posting from a friend describing a similar project, Siddorn thought it was a great idea, in turn asking the school for permission to use its fence.

Once she had approval she posted in the Facebook group ‘Breslau Community Group’ asking others to post signs of love and positivity. She and her family kicked things off by posting about four signs – with plans to add more – and the community has added the rest.

Messages range in everything from thanking essential workers to simple posts reminding people to be happy and take part in healthy practices such as hand-washing.

Siddorn said she wants to see the messages continue to roll in as everyone opts to remain at home, and perhaps even spread throughout other communities as word about the signs gets out there.

“Now that the weather is nicer and with more people being out on their walks, I just want to inspire or bring a little positivity into their lives,” she said.

She hopes that even by this small little gesture, people will be kinder in their actions towards others during this very stressful time in everyone’s lives.

“You don’t know what they’re going through, you don’t know if they’re out there working everyday … you don’t know their situation so smile and say ‘hi’ and be kind,” said Siddorn. “Don’t grunt at the grocery store worker because you can’t find the meat that you want or something, because it’s out of their control and they’re just doing their job the best they can. So I think just being kind and being positive is very important right now.”