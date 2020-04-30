13.5 C
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

95
0

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017

You left this world, only the
Killarney neighbour heard the sound
We had no idea
That life on earth, would end for you
And you would not be here.

You were gone, before we knew it
No chance to say goodbye
We cannot grasp, that you’re not here
Or know the reason why.

Your tragic end came swift and fast
And we could not be there
To hold your hand and comfort you
It’s much more than we can bear.

We wish we could rewind the clock
And have known now, what we know
We could have hugged you one
more time
Before you had to go.

In our hearts, we’ll hold you close
And there you shall remain
Until our time has come on earth
When we shall meet again.

Thank you to all our family and friends who keep remembering
our Bryan “B.J.” and telling those wonderful stories.
Skip, Grace and Stacey

OBITUARY NOTICES

Naylor, Mary Etta (Jackson) (nee Turner)

Naylor, Mary Etta (Jackson) (nee Turner)

Mary Etta Naylor 1923-2020Mary Etta Naylor passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020...
Gingrich, Audrey (Martin)

Gingrich, Audrey (Martin)

Passed away peacefully at her home in Drayton on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of...
Anderson, Jeanette Anna (nee Brohman)

Anderson, Jeanette Anna (nee Brohman)

Jeanette Anna Anderson Peacefully passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home, Cambridge, on...
Geddes, Vida Elaine

Geddes, Vida Elaine

Born February 2, 1923 Passed April 7, 2020 Vida Elaine Geddes
Buehler, Floyd Laverne

Buehler, Floyd Laverne

Floyd Lavern Buehler Passed away peacefully at The Village at University Gates, Waterloo,...
Horst, Lydian (Mrs. Noah)

Horst, Lydian (Mrs. Noah)

Peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home, RR 3, Listowel, in her 91st year. Wife...
Brown, Irene

Brown, Irene

September 3, 1950-  April 12, 2020 Irene Brown Passed...
Shantz, William Bruce "Bill"

Shantz, William Bruce “Bill”

William Bruce "Bill" Shantz Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at...
IN MEMORIAM

Bryan John Benjamin "B.J." Maher

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Ursla Hahn

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Erma Albrecht

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Grace Kurtz

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Israel "Isey" Weber

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
