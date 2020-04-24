8.3 C
Elmira
Friday, April 24, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Covid19Local News
COVID-19 Pandemic Coverage

Conestoga Meats halts hog processing for a week due to COVID-19

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
38
0

Operations are on hold at the Conestoga Meat Packers plant in Breslau following an outbreak of COVID-19. At least seven employees test positive this week for the virus.

The farmer-owned company, the second-largest pork producer in the province, said today it would not be processing hogs for a week, maintaining some operations with limited staffing.

Earlier this week, the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development received two complaints about related to COVID-19 measures. The case is currently under investigation. The company said in a statement that Region of Waterloo Public Health “has indicated that our procedures are appropriate and that recent Ministry of Labour investigations related to complaints have resulted in no orders issued.”

The company employs about 1,000 workers, processing some 37,000 hogs each week. Employees who are off due to the pause in operations will be compensated for the time off, it said in a statement. “[T]he farmer-owners and leadership of the company have determined that we will implement further-enhanced health and safety measures and ensure that all existing procedures are fully operational.”

View Worldwide Statistics for COVID-19 Pandemic Tracking

#StayStrongWR We're all in this together.

  In times of crisis there's always room for some good news. Let us know what is happening in your neighbourhoods.

Submit A News Tip
Local COVID-19 Coverage
Covid19

COVID-19 death toll hits 45 in region, more expected from long-term care facilities

Damon MacLean - 0
Posthumous testing may lead to an increase in the number of deaths in Waterloo Region linked to COVID-19, Public Health officials say....
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Crossroads Restaurant shutters

Steve Kannon - 0
Something of an institution in Elmira, At The Crossroads Family Restaurant has fallen victim to the coronavirus crisis, closing its doors permanently.
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Virus shows signs of slowing in region, say health officials

Damon MacLean - 0
While there’s been a decrease in the number of community-spread cases of COVID-19 in the region, acting medical officer of health Dr....
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Township health and wellness businesses adapt to the climate

Damon MacLean - 0
Staying healthy and active is good advice, though made harder under the circumstances created by the coronavirus. For businesses in the field,...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Elmira man finds a fix for his time at home

Sean Heeger - 0
Being stuck inside for so long is starting to drive everyone a little crazy, but one local man has followed in the...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

COVID-19 death toll hits 45 in region, more expected from long-term...

Crossroads Restaurant shutters

Virus shows signs of slowing in region, say health officials