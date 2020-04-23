5.9 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Covid19 Local News
Township health and wellness businesses adapt to the climate

Some have opted to go online, offering free services and in-it-together inspiration as COVID-19 disrupts normal routines

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
65
0

Staying healthy and active is good advice, though made harder under the circumstances created by the coronavirus. For businesses in the field, many forced to close during the lockdown, attempts to do their part have seen them move operations online to serve township residents.

There are two groups in the community for health-related business operations that have shifted gears to the internet. The first group, general health and fitness, includes the likes of Bethany Lee Yoga, CrossFit Elmira, and Nexus Health & Training. The second group includes Healthcare and wellness services such as Total Holistic Wellness, Clearway Speech and Thrive Neuro Sport Rehabilitation.

Jennifer Metzger is a homeopath who runs Total Holistic Wellness in Elmira. Since COVID-19, her practice of “natural medicines where like treats like” has drastically changed.

“No longer can I have patients in my office, so everything has switched to online or over the phone. With homeopathy, I am able to help people through different health ailments.”

Metzger is a big believer in mindset coaching which she says can help with the increased level of anxiety her patients are experiencing due to the effects of the coronavirus. Metzger can do consultations over the phone and can be reached through the contact section of her website.

Another business that has made the switch to digital has been Elmira’s Nexus Health & Training. Opened two years ago, the organization has a focus on individual development. Before COVID-19 restrictions forced the closure of their facility, the organization offered a 24-hour gym as well as group classes including yoga and Zumba.

Owner Luke Baleshta says the transition has been an easy one for the company.

“It’s actually [been] fine for us. Before this happened, we built a platform to satisfy people at remote locations.”

Having a previous knowledge of social media and the internet has allowed Baleshta to offer free classes online. Baleshta says the goal of providing free classes was “to give some normality to everybody’s day to day lives.”

Currently, Nexus Health & Training is offering two services. The first is a daily group class instructional available on their YouTube, the option also includes daily Zoom calls.

Baleshta says having interactions through Zoom is “a good way to keep everybody motivated and to add a social element to it as well.” Daily group activities include virtual spin class, functional fitness and body movement.

The other program, which is hockey and sports development, currently the NHT has released a 30-day young athlete development program available on their website.

Baleshta says now is an important time to “[feel] comfortable to reach out if you need some help. It’s a tough time for everybody.”

He adds that a situation like this has the potential “to make everybody stronger at the end of it.”

Baltheshta invites young athletes that may be struggling during these times to reach out to him or a parent for support. For additional information and any questions readers can visit the Nexus Health & Training website.

