Horst, Lydian (Mrs. Noah)

Peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home, RR 3, Listowel, in her 91st year. Wife of Noah S. Horst for 67 years. Mother of Irene and Amsey Weber of RR 2, Wallenstein, Peter and Ermina of RR 4, Listowel, Amsey and Nancy, Cleason and Susannah, Aaron and Lydia, all of RR 3, Listowel, Esther and George Martin of RR 5, Lucknow, Lovina and Noah Martin of RR 1, Holyrood, Oscar, Anna Horst, and Marian Horst, all of RR 3, Listowel, Nancy and Harvey Bowman of RR 4, Listowel, Allen and Mary of RR 1, Harriston. Also survived by 74 grandchildren and 92 great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Stella Frey of Kitchener, Elam Horst of RR 1, Elmira, Barbara (Mrs. Alvin) Martin of RR 3, Holyrood, and Anna (Mrs. Joseph) Gingrich of RR 3, Listowel. Predeceased by her parents Aaron and Lovina (Martin) Frey, brother Urias (Malinda) Frey, sister Maryann (Mrs. Aden) Martin, brother Ephraim Frey, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com