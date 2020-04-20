Passed away peacefully at her home in Drayton on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 67. Beloved wife of the late Edgar Gingrich (2009). Loved mother of Marvin and Sherrin Gingrich of Elmira, Jennifer Gingrich of Drayton, Darren and Sandra Gingrich of Wallenstein, Kristine and Matthew Frey of Drayton. Loving grandmother of Kyle, Marissa, Natalie, Ashley, and Ryan Gingrich; Brayden, Tristan, and Emmalyn Gingrich; Tiana, Milan, Dustin, and Judson Frey. Dear sister of Murrel and Mary Martin, Robert and Elizabeth Martin, Elaine Martin, Calvin and Pauline Martin, Neil and Jean Martin, Harold and Miriam Martin, Gary and Carolyn Martin, Dennis and Christine Martin. Sister-in-law of Cleon and Mary Gingrich, Mervin and Louisa Gingrich, Erma and Leonard Burkhart, Lloyd Gingrich, Esther and Paul Burkhart. Predeceased by her daughters Carolyn Gingrich and Brenda Gingrich, parents Melvin and Ruby Martin, and brother Marvin Martin in infancy. Private family burial to be held at Goshen Mennonite Cemetery on Monday, April 20, 2020. The family wishes to thank Donna and the staff at Bayshore Home Care and Grand River Regional Cancer Centre for their compassionate care over the past two years.
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams
Gingrich, Audrey (Martin)
OBITUARY NOTICES
