Buehler, Floyd Laverne

Floyd Lavern Buehler

Passed away peacefully at The Village at University Gates, Waterloo, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 87.  Beloved husband of Irma (Baechler) Buehler of St. Jacobs. Loving father of Carol (Charlie) Bauman, Steven (Carolina) Buehler, Susan Buehler (Steve Bentley), Christine Buehler, and Colin Buehler. Loved grandfather of Valerie (Chad) Orchard, Jeremy Bauman, Elise Bauman, Laura Chuta, Carlos Chuta, and great-grandfather of Ryker and Lana Orchard. Dear brother of Verda (Stanley) Cook and Murray (Vera) Buehler, and brother-in-law of Ruth Buehler. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Ada (Habermehl) Buehler, stepmother Alice (Horst) Buehler, and brother Vincent Buehler.

Floyd was a lifelong member of St. Jacobs Mennonite Church. He was a prime example of selflessness. His primary purpose was for the provision of comfort and enjoyment for his family. Never lavish or ostentatious, he nevertheless made sure quality counted and taught the appreciation of finer, often simpler things: the wonder of nature, trips to the beach, bird songs and sunsets, good food, laughter to name a few. Above all was his passion for good music, Bach among his favourites. An accomplished pianist, he could also play some trumpet and organ, and sang in a quartet for many years with friends. The discipline that music demands carried into other aspects of his life, as he was meticulous and detailed in everything he set out to do, such as gardening or de-bugging computer programs he used to write. He left us many memories, much to be grateful for and a legacy of giving more than he took.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a future date and will be announced in the paper. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Mennonite Central Committee or House of Friendship would be appreciated by the family.

Farewell. A la prochaine.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

