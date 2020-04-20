Anderson, Jeanette Anna (nee Brohman)

Jeanette Anna Anderson



Peacefully passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home, Cambridge, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Garth Anderson for 63 years. Loving mother of Stephanie and David Hipel and Scott and Sonya Anderson. Loved grandmother of Jessica Anderson. Dear sister and sister in law of Dolly and Playford Hales, Marion Brohman and Joan Brohman. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Dora Brohman and siblings Helen and Peter Steffler, Marg and Jerry Snyder, Bertha and Cecil Noonan, George, Andrew, Catherine, Fran and John Clements, and James, her twin brother. Jeanette was responsible for organizing the Terry Fox Run and Ride and Stride for Cancer Research in Elmira. She jointly operated Studio 10 exercise for about ten years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and will be announced in the paper. The family appreciates the loving care she received at Golden Years LTC during her time there. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.

