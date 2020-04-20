7.3 C
Elmira
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Anderson, Jeanette Anna (nee Brohman)

29
0
Jeanette Anna Anderson


Peacefully passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home, Cambridge, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Garth Anderson for 63 years. Loving mother of Stephanie and David Hipel and Scott and Sonya Anderson. Loved grandmother of Jessica Anderson. Dear sister and sister in law of Dolly and Playford Hales, Marion Brohman and Joan Brohman. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Dora Brohman and siblings Helen and Peter Steffler, Marg and Jerry Snyder, Bertha and Cecil Noonan, George, Andrew, Catherine, Fran and John Clements, and James, her twin brother. Jeanette was responsible for organizing the Terry Fox Run and Ride and Stride for Cancer Research in Elmira. She jointly operated Studio 10 exercise for about ten years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and will be announced in the paper. The family appreciates the loving care she received at Golden Years LTC during her time there. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

OBITUARY NOTICES

Brown, Irene

September 3, 1950-  April 12, 2020 Irene Brown Passed...
Richmond, Lorne Campbell

Lorne Campbell Richmond A 1928 Classic passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020....
Geddes, Vida Elaine

Born February 2, 1923 Passed April 7, 2020 Vida Elaine Geddes
Lorna Lutz

In Remembrance Lorna Lutz September 7, 1927 – January 13,...
Sauder, Lewis Eldon

Lewis Eldon Sauder Lewis Sauder, of St. Jacobs, passed away peacefully at Innisfree...
Schaner, Helen Gertrude

Helen Gertrude Schaner Peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Trinity...
Cressman, Lawrence Albert “Larry”

Passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 77....
Shantz, William Bruce “Bill”

William Bruce "Bill" Shantz Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at...
IN MEMORIAM

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
