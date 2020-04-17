Almost 400 COVID-19 cases in the region, with 19 deaths reported

With the number of coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region standing at 399, there have been 19 fatalities thus far, an additional four since Wednesday’s video conference update from Public Health.

“I am sad to report that there are four more deaths in our community since my last update on Wednesday, two more than our dashboard update yesterday,” said acting medical officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang. “All those deceased were residents in long term homes all of which over the age of 70. “Sadly, we can see the number of deaths increase when outbreaks are coming under control.”

The number of cases rose by just two from the previous day, the department reported today (April 14).

Twenty-four of those infected are currently in hospital. Some 209 people are self-isolating at home, while another 138 cases have been resolved (35 per cent), while that status of nine more cases is still pending.

Some 64 per cent of cases in the region involve women, with 34 per cent of those afflicted being men. People in their 50s make up 22 per cent of the cases, followed by those over the age of 80 at 18 per cent. The next highest group is those in their 40s (15 per cent), followed by those in their 20s (13 per cent), 30s (11 per cent), 60s (10 per cent) and 70s (nine per cent). Those under the age of 20 make up two per cent of cases.

Among those infected are 136 health-care workers, and the region is monitoring instances in five long-term care facilities and retirement homes, where there have been 19 cases reported.

While the region’s online tally doesn’t include group homes such as those operated by Elmira District Community Living, the region reports an improvement at an EDCL facility where 21 cases were found among clients and staff.

“The group homes like [EDCL] are not part of the listing on our website for long care retirement homes on our website, for outbreaks. These are often smaller residences where we have to be careful about privacy,” said Wang.

Public Health is looking for the best suitable way to report on outbreaks like these to keep the community informed while protecting the privacy of residents and workers at these smaller facilities.

In Friday morning’s briefing, chief administrative officer Mike Murray reported on enforcement efforts, which have been stepped up of late, including over the Easter weekend. Between March 22 and April 16, there were 396 educational and warning incidents, along with 295 complaints where no action was required. Some 498 incidents were addressed over the phone. There have been two charges laid under current regulations, including one issued to a tattoo shop in the region.

There will be some return to normalcy, at least where construction is concerned, he added.