Geddes, Vida Elaine

Born February 2, 1923 Passed April 7, 2020

Vida Elaine Geddes


Vida was born in Woolwich Township, Waterloo, the daughter of Sheldon and Imogene (nee Snyder) Melitzer. She is the last surviving member of her family, predeceased by three brothers Roy, Ronald, Sheldon and three sisters Bernice, Mildred, and June. She passed peacefully at Lanark Heights, Kitchener, at the age of 97, after visits and letter readings from family, knowing that she was loved.

Predeceased by her husband, Harold Gerrard Geddes in 1959, Vida independently raised and was a devoted mother to three young boys (Harold Brian, Terrence Warren, and Clifford Kevan). Vida was predeceased by her beloved youngest son Kevan in 2004. She will be dearly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law, Brian (Nahid Afshari-Azad), Terry (Karen Geddes), and Dianne Geddes, including former daughter-in law, Rosemary Gibb. She will be mourned by her eight grandchildren (Andrew, Adrienne, Paul, Marc, Michael, Kristina, Meredith, and Whitney) and 11 great-grandchildren (Ethan, Shyanne, Maya, Lillienne, Ryan, Luke, Devan, Myles, Bennett, Hugh, and Isla).

With memories of her never-ending love, kindness, and generosity, Vida will live forever in our hearts. All will miss visits to “Nana’s” Weber Street home and garden, the centre of family life for 30 years. In the words of Leonard Cohen,

So come, my friends, be not afraid

We are so lightly here

It is in love that we are made

In love we disappear.

Cremation has taken place for interment in Garden of the Good Shepherd (Memory Gardens, Breslau) and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

All the family thanks the staff at Lanark Heights for their kind support over the last year. In lieu of flowers, Vida requested donations be made to charities of the donor’s choice.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

