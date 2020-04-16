-0.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Covid19Local News
Connecting Our Communities

ABC Festival donates $5,000 to Wellesley Food Cupboard

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
56
0

It’s right there in the name, so it’s no surprise the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival committee has food on its mind just now. The food bank, to be specific, with the organization donating $5,000 to the Wellesley Food Cupboard.

“Everybody’s in a rough situation right now,” festival head Jamie Reid said this week of the COVID-19 situation that’s the impetus for the donation.

“It was brought to our attention that the Wellesley and area food bank was in need of some help.” Members of the festivals committee held a meeting last week to look at ideas for giving back to the community. During the meeting a final decision was made, “We all voted to give $5,000 to help them out and allow them to go buy some food for the local food cupboard,” he said.

Reid took over as chair of the festival nearly two years ago, noting the organization has a long tradition of supporting the community. In the past, proceeds from the festival have gone to the development of sports facilities, city maintenance, and purchasing equipment for the fire department and local schools, among others.

The donation to the food cupboard will be done with social distancing protocols, which Reid and his father Bob have been following. Bob Reid, a former ABC Fest chair, is a member of the food cupboard’s board, making the recipient a top-of-mind choice.

“I think it’s obvious of the times we’re in right now with the virus going around, people are out of work. My thinking was that the food cupboard is going to probably be overtaxed with people that don’t normally use it.”

Christa Gerber, chair of the Wellesley Food Cupboard, said the agency is “thrilled and amazed” by the announcement of the donation.

“We are a community-run program, and it is great to see community-wide support,” she said, adding the donated funds will allow the organization to continue their day-to-day operations.

This year’s ABC Festival is scheduled for September 26, outside the range of a raft of event cancellations. The township has extended its hold on events for the foreseeable future, and a number of summertime events in and around the region have already been cancelled. More updates are expected as the spring rolls on.

Previous articlePair of Elmira players OHL-bound
Next articleHere there be dragons

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Local woman using sewing skills for a good cause

With limiting the spread of coronavirus on the mind of almost everyone across the province, many in the community are stepping up to protect not only themselves, but the people who are...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

Wellesley espresso bar puts the coffee back on for clients

Damon MacLean - 0
Proactive in shutting down last month in response to the coronavirus situation, the owner of Grammy’s Boutique & Espresso Bar in Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Banking that comes to you

Sean Heeger - 0
Long associated with doctors, house calls are now part of the bankers’ regimen, at least in the case of Kindred Credit Union.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Pair of Elmira players OHL-bound

Damon MacLean - 0
Fifteen-year-old Elmira residents and Waterloo Wolves teammates Liam Eveleigh and Lucas Carson were both drafted to the OHL during the Ontario Priority...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

View From Here

The View From Here: September 26th, 2019

Scott Arnold - 0
There is no escaping the election campaign, but there doesn't seem to be much of an appetite for what they're selling...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley ABC Festival provides $40,000 for community projects

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese festival brought in some dough along with the apple butter, raking in a net income of $39,873.11 in...
Get the full story ...
Local News

A fun time in wellesley, no bull!

Veronica Reiner - 0
Get the full story ...
Local News

A tireless Wellesley volunteer, Verna Metcalfe passes away at 75

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley is mourning the loss of a longtime community volunteer after the passing last week of Verna Metcalfe. Heavily involved in organizations such as the...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Geddes, Vida Elaine

Richmond, Lorne Campbell

Brown, Irene