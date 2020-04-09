1.3 C
Elmira
Friday, April 10, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Covid19Local NewsWoolwich Township Council
Connecting Our Communities

Woolwich Township puts 150 employees on unpaid leave

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
77
0

Rather than issue layoffs, Woolwich has put some 150 part-time and casual staff members on unpaid leave in response to the coronavirus-related shutdown of many frontline services.

The move protects the jobs of township employees such as lifeguards, facility attendants, concession workers and crossing guards, said chief administrative officer David Brenneman.

The township has maintained its complement of full-time employees and the majority of permanent part-time staff members, he added, noting most are working from home.

“Our goal is and has been to ensure continuity of critical services to the public, while balancing fiscal responsibility with fairness to township employees,” he said in an email. “In terms of fiscal responsibility, the township appreciates that the pandemic has created economic uncertainty and financial strain on many of our community’s businesses and residents, and as such difficult but necessary staffing decisions were made.”

The township has extended closures of all its facilities. The emergency-leave provisions for employees extends largely to those in recreation services, as the arenas, pool and parks are all idle due to measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In Wellesley, there have been no layoffs, though the closure of recreation facilities will have an impact on seasonal workers.

“We have deferred hiring part-time summer staff and have made arrangements that outside full-time workers can stage start times so they can work alone,” said Mayor Joe Nowak, noting wider layoffs have been discussed as part of the response to the pandemic.

With the crisis dragging on and longer shutdowns of services decreed by the province, the cities in the region have now announced layoffs of part-time and casual workers. The City of Kitchener temporarily laid off 842 employees, announcing 82 seasonal workers will not be on the job.

As of Monday, 436 City of Waterloo workers will be on temporary leave, while Cambridge has announced its laying off 440 employees. In Guelph, the number of part-time employees given layoff notices hit 601.

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.
Previous articlePothole season upon us, it’s back to the work routine for Woolwich road crews
Next articleWoolwich launches support fund

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Living HereObserver Staff - 0

Music in the time of coronavirus

An Elmira teen and his bandmates made an early release this week of their music in the form of a four-song EP called Care Package. The trio, who call...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley moves meetings online as social distancing practiced

Sean Heeger - 0
While the province is dealing with an ever-changing social landscape as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, social distancing measures are forcing businesses...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

We’re not on the move, realtors feeling it

Sean Heeger - 0
Being asked to stay at home has put a real damper on moving to a new one. While the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Plan B looks to help Waterloo Region artists bridge the gap

Steve Kannon - 0
The seats are empty, the stages in darkness and the gallery walls bare – it’s a tough time just now to be...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Canada should share life’s necessities with others

Owen Roberts - 0
One reason farmers farm is the satisfaction that comes with feeding people. In Canada’s case, those people are not only the Canadians...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Woolwich approves waiving late fees in response to pandemic

Steve Kannon - 0
Measures such as waiving late-payment charges, adopted last week by Woolwich council, may be just the first steps as the township deals...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Keeping the lights on at Elmira biogas plant

Steve Kannon - 0
With much of the province shut down, demand for electricity has dropped, but it’s business as usual for the biogas plant in...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Business Ventures

Region looks to become green-tech hub with evolvGREEN

Faisal Ali - 0
In and of itself, the evolv1 office building is an impressive feat of engineering. Aptly situated in the “Idea Quarter” of the City of...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Two people taken to hospital after collision near Elmira

Q&A about wearing face masks

Eighth fatality reported, with 237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in region