Two people taken to hospital after collision near Elmira

A single-vehicle collision near Elmira April 8 sent two people to hospital, one of them by air ambulance.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Floradale and Listowel roads around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday after being notified a car had left the road after failing to stop for a stop sign.

One passenger was airlifted to a nearby hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Waterloo Regional Police closed down the intersection for four hours as investigators were on scene. The investigation into the crash is currently ongoing.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and charges are currently pending.