Two people taken to hospital after collision near Elmira

Sean Heeger - 0
A single-vehicle collision near Elmira April 8 sent two people to hospital, one of them by air ambulance. Emergency...
Police Report

Two OPP officers diagnosed with COVID-19 virus

Observer Admin - 0
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is confirming two uniformed members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Following the advice of...
Police Report

Tips for businesses ordered to shut down during pandemic

Observer Admin - 0
The province having ordered all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks starting Tuesday night, police have issued a series of tips for business...
Police Report

Police advise to be aware of increase in CRA scams

Observer Admin - 0
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Greater Toronto Area Financial Crime Unit would like to further warn the public of the ongoing...
Local NewsPolice Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Two people taken to hospital after collision near Elmira

117

A single-vehicle collision near Elmira April 8 sent two people to hospital, one of them by air ambulance.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Floradale and Listowel roads around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday after being notified a car had left the road after failing to stop for a stop sign.

One passenger was airlifted to a nearby hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Waterloo Regional Police closed down the intersection for four hours as investigators were on scene. The investigation into the crash is currently ongoing.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and charges are currently pending.

ViaPhoto by Colin Merlihan

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Covid19Steve Kannon - 0

Woolwich Township puts 150 employees on unpaid leave

Rather than issue layoffs, Woolwich has put some 150 part-time and casual staff members on unpaid leave in response to the coronavirus-related shutdown of many frontline services. The move...
Covid19Steve Kannon - 0

Woolwich approves waiving late fees in response to pandemic

Measures such as waiving late-payment charges, adopted last week by Woolwich council, may be just the first steps as the township deals with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley council awards two contracts for upcoming road maintenance

Sean Heeger - 0
Boomer Line, Moser-Young and Manser roads are slated for paving this year, as Wellesley councillors meeting Tuesday night awarded a contract to carry out...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley approves budget with 3.9% hike

Steve Kannon - 0
The average Wellesley homeowner can expect to pay an additional $42 this year on the township portion of their tax bill under a budget...
Wellesley Township Council

New slate of rec. fees among this year’s increases for Wellesley Twp. residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
With the calendar rolling over into a new year, Wellesley residents can expect to pay to more for their recreational pursuits.
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley working on priorities ahead of budget process

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A preliminary budget discussion was very much that Tuesday night as Wellesley councillors met Tuesday night, not even coming up with a tax-rate target...
Local News

Conestogo collision sends two people to hospital

Veronica Reiner - 0
A woman was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Conestogo Tuesday morning. Three vehicles, including a red Ford,...
Local News

Cement truck rolls into river

Faisal Ali - 0
Local News

Police looking into adding a satellite station at Wellesley arena

Faisal Ali - 0
Waterloo Regional Police Services are looking into opening a new “satellite” office space to be located at the Wellesley arena next year. In a presentation...
Local News

Collision prompts emergency response

Faisal Ali - 0
Police and St. Jacobs firefighters responded to two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon on Benjamin Road. A Toyota Rav4 was heavily damaged on its passenger side,...
