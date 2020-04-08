Seven fatalities in Waterloo Region due to COVID-19

Of the 220 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region as of Wednesday, seven have been fatal, the Public Health department reports.

Thirty of those infected are currently in hospital. Fifty-five people are self-isolating at home. Sixty-four cases have been resolved (29 per cent), while that status of 64 more cases was still pending.

Among those infected are 64 health-care workers, and the region is monitoring instances in six long-term care facilities and retirement homes, where there have been nine cases reported.

Some 59 per cent of cases in the region involve women, with 40 per cent of those afflicted being men. People in their 50s make up 25 per cent of the cases, followed by those in their 40s at 18 per cent. The next highest group is those in their 20s (15 per cent), followed by those 80-plus (12 per cent), 30s (10 per cent), 70s (nine per cent) and 60s (eight per cent). Those under the age of 20 make up two per cent of cases.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reports 113 confirmed cases, and there has been just one fatality. Fifteen cases have been resolved, with seven patients in hospital, five in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, the Ministry of Health was reporting 5,276 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, with 174 deaths attributed to the virus, representing a mortality rate of 3.3 per cent. The ministry reports 2.074 cases (39.3 per cent) have been resolved.

The latest numbers from Health Canada show 18,433 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide, with 401 related deaths.