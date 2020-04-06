Schaner, Helen Gertrude

Helen Gertrude Schaner

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Trinity Village Care Centre, Kitchener, at the age of 97. Beloved wife, for 58 years, of the late Art Schaner (2006). Loving mother of Dennis Schaner of Kitchener, Sylvia (Donald) Statham of Owen Sound, and Tim (Kim) Schaner of Kitchener. Dear step-grandmother of Meaghan (Will) Hunt and Zachary Ulmer, and step-great-grandmother of Mikala and Maxwell Hunt. Lovingly remembered by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by her parents Alfred and Gertrude (Wideman) Gilles. Helen was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs. A private family service, with Rev. Karen Kuhnert officiating, will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Relatives and friends are invited to view Helen’s live-streamed service on the funeral home website via her obituary notice. Interment will take place at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, St. Jacobs. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs, or Trinity Village Care Centre would be appreciated.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com