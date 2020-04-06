Increase in number of COVID-19 slows in Waterloo Region

15.7 C
There are now 185 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, the Public Health department reported this morning (April 6), with the number of daily cases reported having dropped so far this month since a peak of 12 on April 1.

After three new cases on Friday, there was just one each April 4 and 5.

Thirty of those infected are currently in hospital. Fifty-seven people are self-isolating at home. Thirty-eight cases have been resolved, while that status of 57 cases is still pending.

Among those infected are 55 health-care workers, and the region is monitoring instances in six long-term care facilities.

The region has seen three deaths related to the novel coronavirus, while Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reports one from among 67 confirmed cases: 31 in the City of Guelph, nine in Wellington County and 19 in Dufferin County.

As of this morning, the Ministry of Health was reporting 4,347 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, an increase of 309 since the previous day. There have been 132 deaths attributed to the virus, representing a mortality rate of three per cent. The ministry reports 1,624 cases (37.4 per cent) have been resolved.

Health Canada is reporting 15,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide, with 280 related deaths.

