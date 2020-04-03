William Bruce “Bill” Shantz

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Joyce (Drexler) Shantz. Loved father of Bruce (Laurie) Shantz, Michael (Darlene) Shantz, Brenda Shantz (Ayana), Susan Shantz, David Shantz, and Mary Anne (Dino) Difruscia. Loving grandfather of Amy (Greg) Thompson, Brad, Ryan (Brad), and Greg Shantz, Jason and Sydney Difruscia, Kaitlin (Cory), Kendra and Jordan Mills, and Zane Hutchinson. Cherished great-grandfather of Lily and Austin Thompson who will greatly miss their Wednesday afterschool visits with him and the KitKat snacks. Lovingly remembered by his sister June Culp and Joyce’s family, Deanna Nimmo, Betty (Jack) Strauss, Helen (Gord) Beal, Marg Bisch (Paul), Charles (Jan) Drexler, and Bob (Bev) Drexler. Predeceased by his father Sylvan, mother Lorraine (Gole), and brother Robert.

Bill worked as a truck driver for Thur Transport for 33 years before his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards at the Hunting Camp near Sundridge, Ontario. Bill was a founding member of the Elmira Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid Toronto Blue Jays fan and loved spending time listening to the broadcasts of their games in his carport. He was also a Toronto Maple Leaf supporter.

At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service. A celebration of Bill’s life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Woolwich Community Services (Food Bank) would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank Dr. Green and the nursing staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for Bill’s care during this last visit. Special thanks to Dr. Onuska and Dr. Schwindt, as well as the staff of the Elmira Medical Centre, for the excellent care over the years.

