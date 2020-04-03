Number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the region

There are now 148 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, the Public Health department reported this morning (Friday), that’s an increase of 17 from yesterday.

Twenty-two of those infected are currently in hospital. Seventy-five people are self-isolating at home. Twenty-nine cases have been resolved, while that status of 20 cases is still pending.

Among those infected are 36 health-care workers, and the region is monitoring instances in five long-term care facilities.

The region has seen two deaths related to the novel coronavirus, while Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported the first COVID-19 death in Guelph yesterday.

As of this morning, the Ministry of Health was reporting 3,255 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, an increase of 462 since yesterday. There have been 67 deaths attributed to the virus. The ministry reports 1,023 cases (31.4 per cent) have been resolved.

Health Canada is reporting 11,268 confirmed cases of COVID-10 nationwide, with 138 related deaths.