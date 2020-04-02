4.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Covid19Local NewsWoolwich Township Council
Connecting Our Communities

Woolwich approves waiving late fees in response to pandemic

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
6
0

Measures such as waiving late-payment charges, adopted last week by Woolwich council, may be just the first steps as the township deals with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an online meeting March 26, councillors agreed to a series of steps that recognize some residents may be experiencing financial hardships during the crisis. Along with layoffs, many people have seen their paycheques dry up as non-essential businesses have been shuttered in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Woolwich moves, applicable for April and May, waive the penalties and interest on property taxes; waive late-payment charges on utility bills; suspend NSF (non-sufficient funds) fees charged by the township; and halt the transfer of water and wastewater accounts in arrears to property tax accounts.

Director of finance Richard Petherick estimated the move would cost the township about $75,000 in penalty and interest revenue. Woolwich typically charged 1.25 per cent per month on past-due accounts. The measures are being adopted region-wide.

“The local area municipal treasurers group has been collaborating on a common approach to providing additional support to residents and businesses through municipal measures. Locally, the region, the three cities and the four townships are all recommending the approval of a 60-day waiver or grace period. It is important to collaborate with our local partners to ensure we are consistent in our approach to providing additional relief and support where we can,” he said in a report to council.

Woolwich has  approximately 9,500 property tax accounts, and some 6,660 water and wastewater accounts billed bi-monthly

“Beyond this we are working on compiling the financial impact of lost recreation revenues for the township and we will be bringing a subsequent report back to council as to this impact,” Petherick said in an email of other costs related to the pandemic.

After the meeting, councillors indicated future actions may be necessary, adding they’ve not yet heard any direct feedback from constituents about a response to the COVID-19 situation.

“I have talked to a lot of people regarding COVID-19, but it’s been more about the virus spread, if they’re working from home, and how we can continue to support local businesses. I haven’t had anyone ask me about the tax and utilities deferral,” said Coun. Scott McMillan, noting the waivers approved last week were the first step.

“I think those measures were recommended by staff because they were quick, could get unanimous support across the region, and leave a lot of paths open moving forward. I think as we begin to get a better grasp on the scope of what we’re up against, and what holes need to be filled after the feds and province act, we’ll be able to better assess our next steps.”

Fellow Ward 1 councillor Patrick Merlihan said more measures are warranted.

“While it is still too early to predict the ramifications on our local economy, I feel that the financial measures to defer payments on taxes and water bills are only a starting point,” he said. “My expectation is that the municipality will respond with more impactful measures for residents financially impacted by COVID-19.

“Simply deferring late fees isn’t an adequate response to such an unprecedented global event — everybody must do their part and share the responsibility to help in recovery from overall wellness and financial concerns.”

“I think it was a prudent idea, but with things changing so quickly, we would have an opportunity to look at it again,” said Coun. Fred Redekop.

For Coun. Larry Shantz, there’s a need for the community to rally around those members most in need.

“I’ve made the suggestion about having local organizations collect donations that could in fact help out local people. I think there are some ongoing talks heading in that direction. I feel if people know they are helping someone in their own community they may be more inclined to donate,” he said in an email, indicating he’s keeping an eye on what other levels of government are doing, as well.

“I’m hoping the announcement today (Monday) from Prime Minister Trudeau about covering 75 per cent of the wages will help considerably. However, it doesn’t help retired individuals who have no pension and are living off investments.”

Woolwich councillors plan to hold another online meeting today (Thursday).

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.
Previous articleLetting the sunshine in on public sector wages
Next articleRegion sees first COVID-19 fatality

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Living HereObserver Staff - 0

Music in the time of coronavirus

An Elmira teen and his bandmates made an early release this week of their music in the form of a four-song EP called Care Package. The trio, who call...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

Keeping the lights on at Elmira biogas plant

Steve Kannon - 0
With much of the province shut down, demand for electricity has dropped, but it’s business as usual for the biogas plant in...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Officials and citizens alike have to work together, says Shantz

Observer Admin - 0
We are living in unprecedented times and our information and understandings about COVID-19 change hourly.  I know you have heard much through traditional media and social media, but I wanted to...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Music in the time of coronavirus

Observer Staff - 0
An Elmira teen and his bandmates made an early release this week of their music in the form of a four-song EP...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Local hockey player gets signed by American college

Sean Heeger - 0
He has loved hockey since he was a young boy and always dreamt of playing professionally. Now Keanan Stewart is taking the next...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Widespread cancellations put an end to playoff runs of Sugar Kings, Applejacks

Sean Heeger - 0
In the wake of major sports leagues suspending their seasons, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have now reached local hockey teams.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Businesses scaling back, shuttering doors

Observer Staff - 0
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses have changed the way they serve customers or shuttered their doors completely.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Editorial

We’ll have to adhere to COVID-19 measures for a while yet

Steve Kannon - 0
Any thoughts about measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic being short-lived came to a halt this week, as the...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Coronavirus a reminder that we can’t return to business as usual

Steve Kannon - 0
Even in the midst of a crisis that has yet to reach its peak, there are questions about what comes next.
Get the full story ...
Covid19

We’ll have to work together to lessen impact of pandemic

Steve Kannon - 0
Spreading more rapidly than the novel coronavirus, the resultant societal changes mean each day brings new measures, altering our daily routines.
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Economic impacts will outstrip medical issues of COVID-19

Steve Kannon - 0
The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis – a word that applies more to the economic fallout than the health issues, at least thus far –...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Region records second death due to COVID-19

Rody, Kathryn Marie (nee Kelly)

Pond, Raymond Edgar