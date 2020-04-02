4.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Police Report

Two OPP officers diagnosed with COVID-19 virus

Observer Admin
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is confirming two uniformed members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Following the advice of...
Police Report

Tips for businesses ordered to shut down during pandemic

Observer Admin
The province having ordered all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks starting Tuesday night, police have issued a series of tips for business...
Police Report

Police advise to be aware of increase in CRA scams

Observer Admin
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Greater Toronto Area Financial Crime Unit would like to further warn the public of the ongoing...
Police Report

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with public warned to take precautions

Observer Admin
March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year. In 2019,...
Police Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Two OPP officers diagnosed with COVID-19 virus

9

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is confirming two uniformed members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Following the advice of public health authorities, the members are in isolation and are recovering.

Both OPP members work at the Wellington County detachment. Their names are being withheld to respect their privacy. The OPP was made aware of the respective diagnoses on March 29 and March 30.

In a statement, the OPP said it remains committed to the health and safety of its members and will continue to make decisions that help the organization limit the spread of COVID-19 in the communities it serves.

MARCH 27

1:40 AM | A member of the Wellington County OPP investigated the driver of a sedan on Wellington Road 19 near the Fifth Line in the Township of Centre Wellington. Police spoke with the driver and determined that they were displaying signs of drug impairment and they were placed under arrest. The driver was transported to a local OPP Operation Centre for further testing. Further investigation revealed that the accused was also in contravention of a probation order. As a result of the investigation, the 25-year-old Centre Wellington Township man was charged with ‘impaired operation – drugs’ and  ‘fail to comply with probation order.’ A 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension (ADLS) and seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on July 28.

MARCH 28

4:00 AM | A Perth County OPP  officer was patrolling Perth Road 119 in the Municipality of Perth East, when she pulled a vehicle over for speeding. When the officer spoke with the occupants, it was found that the female passenger was currently in labour. The officer began escorting the couple to hospital, when the vehicle again pulled to the shoulder.  With the assistance of the officer, the baby was delivered at roadside. Perth County EMS arrived shortly after, and both mother and baby are doing well.

4:00 PM | Police and Woolwich firefighters responded to a car fire on Cedar Spring Road, North Woolwich. No one was injured.

MARCH 30

2:00 AM | The Country Sisters restaurant and gift shop in Dorking, on Hwy. 86 between Listowel and Wallenstein, was destroyed by fire. Firefighters from Mapleton, Drayton and Listowel responded to the call, finding the building fully engulfed on arrival. The structure was levelled, with damage estimated at $750,000. The fire is now under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Covid19Steve Kannon - 0

Woolwich approves waiving late fees in response to pandemic

Measures such as waiving late-payment charges, adopted last week by Woolwich council, may be just the first steps as the township deals with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woolwich Township CouncilObserver Admin - 0

Officials and citizens alike have to work together, says Shantz

We are living in unprecedented times and our information and understandings about COVID-19 change hourly.  I know you have heard much through traditional media and social media, but I wanted to talk to you directly as your mayor.
WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley approves budget with 3.9% hike

Steve Kannon - 0
The average Wellesley homeowner can expect to pay an additional $42 this year on the township portion of their tax bill under a budget...
Wellesley Township Council

New slate of rec. fees among this year’s increases for Wellesley Twp. residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
With the calendar rolling over into a new year, Wellesley residents can expect to pay to more for their recreational pursuits.
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley working on priorities ahead of budget process

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A preliminary budget discussion was very much that Tuesday night as Wellesley councillors met Tuesday night, not even coming up with a tax-rate target...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley Township having cleared the way for a potential new $22-million recreation complex, the focus is now on putting together a fundraising campaign that...
Covid19

Region records second death due to COVID-19

Steve Kannon
A man in his 50s is Waterloo Region’s second coronavirus-related death, with Public Health officials announcing yesterday the patient had died at...
Covid19

Region sees first COVID-19 fatality

Steve Kannon
There were 117 cases of the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region as of Wednesday morning, the most recent update from the Public...
Editorial

We’ll have to adhere to COVID-19 measures for a while yet

Steve Kannon
Any thoughts about measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic being short-lived came to a halt this week, as the...
Gwynne Dyer

Saving the old over the economy

Gwynne Dyer
The basic choice all along with COVID-19 has been: do we let the old die, or do we take a big hit...
Region records second death due to COVID-19

