Two OPP officers diagnosed with COVID-19 virus

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is confirming two uniformed members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Following the advice of public health authorities, the members are in isolation and are recovering.

Both OPP members work at the Wellington County detachment. Their names are being withheld to respect their privacy. The OPP was made aware of the respective diagnoses on March 29 and March 30.

In a statement, the OPP said it remains committed to the health and safety of its members and will continue to make decisions that help the organization limit the spread of COVID-19 in the communities it serves.

MARCH 27

1:40 AM | A member of the Wellington County OPP investigated the driver of a sedan on Wellington Road 19 near the Fifth Line in the Township of Centre Wellington. Police spoke with the driver and determined that they were displaying signs of drug impairment and they were placed under arrest. The driver was transported to a local OPP Operation Centre for further testing. Further investigation revealed that the accused was also in contravention of a probation order. As a result of the investigation, the 25-year-old Centre Wellington Township man was charged with ‘impaired operation – drugs’ and ‘fail to comply with probation order.’ A 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension (ADLS) and seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on July 28.

MARCH 28

4:00 AM | A Perth County OPP officer was patrolling Perth Road 119 in the Municipality of Perth East, when she pulled a vehicle over for speeding. When the officer spoke with the occupants, it was found that the female passenger was currently in labour. The officer began escorting the couple to hospital, when the vehicle again pulled to the shoulder. With the assistance of the officer, the baby was delivered at roadside. Perth County EMS arrived shortly after, and both mother and baby are doing well.

4:00 PM | Police and Woolwich firefighters responded to a car fire on Cedar Spring Road, North Woolwich. No one was injured.

MARCH 30

2:00 AM | The Country Sisters restaurant and gift shop in Dorking, on Hwy. 86 between Listowel and Wallenstein, was destroyed by fire. Firefighters from Mapleton, Drayton and Listowel responded to the call, finding the building fully engulfed on arrival. The structure was levelled, with damage estimated at $750,000. The fire is now under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office