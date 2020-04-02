Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Bruce Rody. Loved mother of Carrie Rody (Rodger Lackner) and Diane Weigel (Jorge). Cherished grandmother of Mathew, Ashley, Riley, and Hunter, and great-grandmother of Milo and Ayla. Loving daughter of Marie (Fitzpatrick) Kelly. Dear sister of Anne Hodge, Cec Kelly, Joe Kelly, Marilyn McInnis, Mary Kelly, and Terry (Amanda) Kelly, and sister-in-law of Linda Kelly and Debbie Kelly. Predeceased by her grandson Tyler, father Cecil Kelly, brothers Brian and Frank Kelly, and sister-in-law Earla. Kathy enjoyed the euchre league at the legion and visits to the casino. The door was always open at Kathy’s house and she warmly welcomed family and friends. At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced in the paper. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams
Rody, Kathryn Marie (nee Kelly)
OBITUARY NOTICES
Halstead, Raymond “Ray”
With great sadness we announce that Ray passed away suddenly at home...
Auger, Earl C.
After a courageous battle, Earl passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16,...
Hoffman, Allan
Passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, surrounded by...
Jamieson, Irene Alberta
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, March 14,...
Hoffele, Robin Christopher
Passed away peacefully with family and dear friends by his side at...
Stephen H. Straus
Due to the recent announcement of COVID -19. The Funeral Mass and...
Dorothy Anne Lichti [nee Cressman]
March 13, 1942-January 30, 2020 “Dot” passed into the...
Howlett, Betty
Memorial Service Postponed. Due to current public health...
Place a Family Album Notice.
Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.
IN MEMORIAM
Erma Albrecht
In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Grace Kurtz
In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Ursla Hahn
In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Israel “Isey” Weber
June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
- Advertisement -