Rody, Kathryn Marie (nee Kelly)

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Bruce Rody. Loved mother of Carrie Rody (Rodger Lackner) and Diane Weigel (Jorge). Cherished grandmother of Mathew, Ashley, Riley, and Hunter, and great-grandmother of Milo and Ayla. Loving daughter of Marie (Fitzpatrick) Kelly. Dear sister of Anne Hodge, Cec Kelly, Joe Kelly, Marilyn McInnis, Mary Kelly, and Terry (Amanda) Kelly, and sister-in-law of Linda Kelly and Debbie Kelly. Predeceased by her grandson Tyler, father Cecil Kelly, brothers Brian and Frank Kelly, and sister-in-law Earla. Kathy enjoyed the euchre league at the legion and visits to the casino. The door was always open at Kathy’s house and she warmly welcomed family and friends. At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced in the paper. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

