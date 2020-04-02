4.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Covid19Local News
COVID-19 Pandemic Coverage

Region records second death due to COVID-19

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
8
0

A man in his 50s is Waterloo Region’s second coronavirus-related death, with Public Health officials announcing yesterday the patient had died at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener.

As with the case of the 41-year-old man who died Tuesday at St. Mary’s, the most recent victim had an underlying medical condition, officials report.

Public Health says there are currently 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Of those, 20 people have been hospitalized, while 72 people are self-isolating at home. Twenty-nine cases have been resolved, while that status of six cases is still pending.

As of this morning (Thursday) the Ministry of Health was reporting 2,793 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. There have been 53 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 405 people have been hospitalized, with 167 patients in intensive care units, and 112 on ventilators.

The ministry reports 831 cases (29.8 per cent) have been resolved.

Health Canada is reporting 10,114 confirmed cases of COVID-10 nationwide, with 127 related deaths.

All residents who are not performing essential or critical services in the community are advised to stay at home, avoid non-essential trips and keep two metres between themselves and others whenever they need to leave home.

#StayStrongWR We're all in this together.

  In times of crisis there's always room for some good news. Let us know what is happening in your neighbourhoods.

Submit A News Tip
Covid19

Region sees first COVID-19 fatality

Steve Kannon - 0
There were 117 cases of the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region as of Wednesday morning, the most recent update from the Public...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Woolwich approves waiving late fees in response to pandemic

Steve Kannon - 0
Measures such as waiving late-payment charges, adopted last week by Woolwich council, may be just the first steps as the township deals...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Avoid all non-essential public gatherings, health officials advise

Steve Kannon - 0
There is no safe number when it comes to public gatherings, says the region’s acting medical officer of health.
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Region confirms first death related to COVID-19 outbreak

Steve Kannon - 0
Waterloo Region saw its first coronavirus-related death today (Tuesday), the Public Health department says. The patient, a man in his...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Number of coronavirus cases reaches 103 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon - 0
There are now 103 cases of the coronavirus in Waterloo Region, 60 of which are confirmed and 43 are presumptive, according to Public Health...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

FlagCountryTotal ConfirmedNew ConfirmedChart ConfirmedTotal DeathsChart Deaths
CanadaCanada9731+1204
111

Last updated:
April 1, 2020 10:07 pm

TOP 5 COUNTRIES

FlagCountryTotal ConfirmedNew ConfirmedChart ConfirmedTotal DeathsChart Deaths
FranceFrance57763+4936
4043
GermanyGermany77981+6173
931
ItalyItaly110574+4782
13155
SpainSpain104118+8195
9387
USUS215417+27245
5116

Data by Johns Hopkins CSSE

© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Rody, Kathryn Marie (nee Kelly)

Pond, Raymond Edgar

Region sees first COVID-19 fatality