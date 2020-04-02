Region records second death due to COVID-19

A man in his 50s is Waterloo Region’s second coronavirus-related death, with Public Health officials announcing yesterday the patient had died at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener.

As with the case of the 41-year-old man who died Tuesday at St. Mary’s, the most recent victim had an underlying medical condition, officials report.

Public Health says there are currently 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Of those, 20 people have been hospitalized, while 72 people are self-isolating at home. Twenty-nine cases have been resolved, while that status of six cases is still pending.

As of this morning (Thursday) the Ministry of Health was reporting 2,793 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. There have been 53 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 405 people have been hospitalized, with 167 patients in intensive care units, and 112 on ventilators.

The ministry reports 831 cases (29.8 per cent) have been resolved.

Health Canada is reporting 10,114 confirmed cases of COVID-10 nationwide, with 127 related deaths.

All residents who are not performing essential or critical services in the community are advised to stay at home, avoid non-essential trips and keep two metres between themselves and others whenever they need to leave home.