Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital, at the age of 99. Beloved husband for 70 years of the late Ruby (Gilbert) Pond (2015). Loved father of Julyan (Hans) Holterman of Havelock and Darrell (Pam) Pond of St. Jacobs. Loving grandfather of Angela (Trevor) Day, Randy (Kathy) Holterman, Joshua (Sara) Pond, and Justin (Ashley) Pond. Dear great-grandfather of Riley, Shelby, and Jack Day. Predeceased by his brother Gord Pond. Ray served with the 19th Canadian Army Field Regiment during WWII from Juno Beach through France, Belgium and Holland. In 2014, he was awarded the rank of Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the most prestigious distinction bestowed by the government of France. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.
Pond, Raymond Edgar
