4.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Uncategorized
Connecting Our Communities

Letting the sunshine in on public sector wages

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
4
0

Woolwich and Wellesley townships contributed 14 members to a list of people on the public dime who earned more than $100,000 in 2019. Neighbouring townships such as Wilmot (six), Centre Wellington (13), Mapleton (four) and Perth East (four) were also represented in the report.

Across Ontario, the list – which includes doctors, nurses, teachers, police and firefighters in addition to civil servants – includes 166,997, up 10.4 per cent from 151,197 in 2018.

The provincially mandated salary information, known as the sunshine list, was released last week.

Topping the list for the fourth year in a row was the CEO of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), Jeffrey Lyash, who was paid $938,845 before leaving for a new position in the U.S. (He was paid $1,746,824.96 in 2018.) His successor, Kenneth Hartwick, pocketed $929,763.

Third on the list was Kevin Smith, the president and CEO of the University Health Network, who was paid $844,992. OPG vice-president of nuclear projects, Dietmar Reiner got $837,074. Rounding out the top five was the University of Toronto’s asset management corporation president, Daren Smith, who made $800,074.

In Woolwich, chief administrative officer David Brenneman was the highest paid of township employees, taking in $153,665.66. Director of finance/treasurer Richard Petherick received $118,738.80, as did director of recreation and facilities Ann McArthur and clerk Val Hummel. Director of infrastructure Jared Puppe received $111,150.16. Fire chief Dale Martin got $ $110,682.31, while chief building office David Heuchert received $102,676.23.

Woolwich’s list had three fewer names than the previous year due to the retirements of director of engineering and planning services Dan Kennaley, manager of planning John Scarfone and manager of engineering operations Barry Baldasaro. The salaries of the new hires won’t appear on the list until next year.

In Wellesley, chief administrative officer Rik Louwagie was paid $142,973.27. Director of public works Kevin Beggs received $105,326.74, as did chief building official Darryl Denny and director of planning Geoff Vanderbaaren. Clerk Grace Kosch made $105,376.13, the same amount paid to treasurer Theresa Bisch. New to the list, fire chief Paul Redman was paid $106,574.77.

The Region of Waterloo has 364 employees on the list, up from 357 the year before,  while the police contributed 689 names, up from 673 in 2018.

When first introduced in 1996, the list contained 4,319 names. Inflation is responsible for much of the increase: adjusted for inflation, $100,000 then is now the equivalent of about $153,000 today.

The average weekly wage for workers in Ontario was $1,045 at the end of 2018, which amounts to $54,340 per year.  That includes overtime pay, and assumes no weeks off, amounting to almost half of the sunshine list threshold.

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.
Previous articleAvoid all non-essential public gatherings, health officials advise
Next articleWoolwich approves waiving late fees in response to pandemic

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Living HereObserver Staff - 0

Music in the time of coronavirus

An Elmira teen and his bandmates made an early release this week of their music in the form of a four-song EP called Care Package. The trio, who call...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

Keeping the lights on at Elmira biogas plant

Steve Kannon - 0
With much of the province shut down, demand for electricity has dropped, but it’s business as usual for the biogas plant in...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Officials and citizens alike have to work together, says Shantz

Observer Admin - 0
We are living in unprecedented times and our information and understandings about COVID-19 change hourly.  I know you have heard much through traditional media and social media, but I wanted to...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Music in the time of coronavirus

Observer Staff - 0
An Elmira teen and his bandmates made an early release this week of their music in the form of a four-song EP...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Local hockey player gets signed by American college

Sean Heeger - 0
He has loved hockey since he was a young boy and always dreamt of playing professionally. Now Keanan Stewart is taking the next...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Widespread cancellations put an end to playoff runs of Sugar Kings, Applejacks

Sean Heeger - 0
In the wake of major sports leagues suspending their seasons, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have now reached local hockey teams.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Businesses scaling back, shuttering doors

Observer Staff - 0
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses have changed the way they serve customers or shuttered their doors completely.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Regional downloading adds new cost to township fire dept. budget

Steve Kannon - 0
Regional downloading is expected to add $100,000 a year to the cost of operating the Woolwich Fire Department to help cover the cost...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Woolwich posts a surplus for 2018

Steve Kannon - 0
Postponed projects such as road paving left Woolwich with a large enough surplus to offset significant overspending on its operating budget in 2018. The...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Township makes hire to head planning dept

Steve Kannon - 0
The players may be different, but the song remains the same for Mark Pomponi, who this month became Woolwich’s first director of development services. An...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Developer makes another pitch for subdivision near industrial area

Steve Kannon - 0
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. It’s a saying taken to heart by a developer eager to build homes on a...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Floto, Kim Laverne

Region records second death due to COVID-19

Rody, Kathryn Marie (nee Kelly)