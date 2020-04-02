4.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Floto, Kim Laverne

1
0
Kim Laverne Floto

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Karol (Bisch) Floto. Loving father of Nicholas (Melissa) Floto and Michael (Andrea) Floto. Very proud grandfather of Lucas, Ethan, and Thora. Loved son of Eileen Floto. Dear brother of Peter (Theresa), David (Laura), and Chris (Michelle). Kim worked at Elmira Pet Products for over 25 years. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated.
www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Halstead, Raymond “Ray”

With great sadness we announce that Ray passed away suddenly at home...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Auger, Earl C.

After a courageous battle, Earl passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Hoffman, Allan

Passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, surrounded by...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Jamieson, Irene Alberta

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, March 14,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Hoffele, Robin Christopher

Passed away peacefully with family and dear friends by his side at...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Stephen H. Straus

Due to the recent announcement of COVID -19. The Funeral Mass and...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Dorothy Anne Lichti [nee Cressman]

March 13, 1942-January 30, 2020 “Dot” passed into the...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Howlett, Betty

Memorial Service Postponed. Due to current public health...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Region records second death due to COVID-19

Rody, Kathryn Marie (nee Kelly)

Pond, Raymond Edgar