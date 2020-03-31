5.3 C
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Region confirms first death related to COVID-19 outbreak

By Steve Kannon
Waterloo Region saw its first coronavirus-related death today (Tuesday), the Public Health department says.

The patient, a man in his 40s with pre-existing medical conditions, died at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener. The region said it would not be releasing any additional information, citing privacy concerns.

“This is a very sad time for all of us, but especially for the family and loved ones of the man who passed away. I want to express my deepest condolences,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical officer of health, in a statement.

“We recognize this is a stressful time for residents. We need to continue working together to further slow the spread of infection. Although groups such as older adults and those with pre-existing medical conditions are at greater risk, no one is immune to the development of infection, nor the possibility of serious complications and death.”

All residents who are not performing essential or critical services in the community are advised to stay at home, avoid non-essential trips and keep two metres between themselves and others whenever they need to leave home.

As of this morning, Health Canada was reporting  89 deaths related to COVID-19, with 7,695 confirmed cases. The provincial Ministry of Health had recorded 33 deaths as of Monday evening.

#StayStrongWR We're all in this together.

  In times of crisis there's always room for some good news. Let us know what is happening in your neighbourhoods.

Submit A News Tip
